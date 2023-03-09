There’s been no shortage of drama around Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray over the last year. He removed everything to do with the team from his Instagram page at one point before eventually signing a $230.5 million deal. They even inserted a mandatory clause where he had to study film for a set number of hours per week before rescinding it. Nonetheless, it’s clear Murray still has a lot of maturing to do and one of his former teammates echoed just that on Wednesday.

Kelvin Beachum, who has spent the last three seasons as one of Murray’s protectors on the Cardinals’ offensive line, got brutally honest on what he must do to become the leader Arizona needs.

“Grow up,” Beachum responded when asked what Murray needs to do, via Arizona Sports 98.7. “Be a man and grow up.”

“It’s not a completed process,” Beachum said of Kyler Murray. “I didn’t say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he’s going to be just fine.

“[The Cardinals] paid him for a reason — they paid him because of his talent. He has the ability to lead. When you’re in that position, we need you to lead more. You’re the face of the franchise … you have to lead in every single capacity.”

Kyler Murray is currently recovering from a torn ACL and in February, new head coach Jonathan Gannon said he’s on schedule with his rehab. The franchise is clearly committed to building around him, now it’s time for the signal-caller to buy in and lead by example.

That’s what the best quarterbacks do.