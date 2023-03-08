The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up this weekend, giving prospects the chance to show their talent in front of scouts from across the league. Every team was paying close attention at the Combine, but especially those with top draft picks like the Arizona Cardinals.

To say that Arizona had a rough 2022 season would be a bit of an understatement. After making the playoffs in 2021, the Cardinals regressed dramatically in 2022 to finish just 4-13. They fired Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim after the season, and appear to be heading into a rebuilding period.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, they have a key piece to kickstart that rebuild. Their poor season netted them the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, allowing them to draft a top prospect at a position of need. While rumors have emerged about them trading the third pick, it makes more sense to draft a cornerstone player now.

There are a couple of players who could make sense for Arizona in this position, but the one who stands out is Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. As the draft continues inching closer, let’s go over why Anderson is such a good match for Arizona.

Why Will Anderson Jr. is the perfect fit for the Cardinals

Simply put, Anderson was an absolute monster in college. Alabama always has a plethora of stars on its roster, particularly on defense, but Anderson managed to stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Anderson began his career as a freshman in 2020, earning the starting job early on and never looking back. He became a key contributor for the national champion Crimson Tide, racking up 52 tackles, 10 TFL, and seven sacks. As it turns out, this great season was just a taste of what was to come.

Anderson enjoyed a historic season in 2021, racking up 102 tackles, 34.5 TFL, and 17.5 sacks. Those numbers are some of the best in Alabama history, rightfully earning him the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s top defender. He took a step back in 2022 with 51 tackles, 17 TFL, and 10 sacks, but still became the second player to ever win the Nagurski Trophy in back-to-back seasons.

Anderson has deservedly been one of the top prospects throughout the entire draft process. He didn’t do much at the Combine, only running a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, but he didn’t need to. He is essentially a lock to go in the top five, and could even go in the top three. The most commonly-mentioned destination for him seems to be Arizona at third overall, which should be a tremendous pairing.

The Cardinals have a ton of needs to address, but one of the biggest is definitely edge rusher. Arizona finished the season with only 36 sacks, tied for the ninth-fewest in the NFL. The retirement of J.J. Watt, who accounted for 12.5 of those sacks, only furthered the need for a new pass rusher.

The next Cardinal on the sack leaderboard is Zach Allen with 5.5, and he’s a pending free agent. After that, it’s Isaiah Simmons with four, but he plays more as a linebacker than a true pass rusher. If the Cardinals want to be even remotely competitive next year, they have to add another pass rusher.

Fortunately for them, a generational prospect at the position should be ripe for the taking. Arizona shouldn’t overcomplicate this, the perfect player for them to build around is right there. Although it may take a few years to get back to the playoffs, Anderson could be the face of the franchise for a very long time.