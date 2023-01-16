Jack Flaherty has dealt with no shortage of injuries in recent years. The St. Louis Cardinals’ star pitcher fought back tears when talking to the media about Adam Wainwright, stating that he wants to be a factor during Wainwright’s final MLB season, per Derrick Goold.

“He’s (Wainwright) always been there for me,” Flaherty said.

A pair of Cardinals legends in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina announced their retirements after the 2022 campaign. But Wainwright is sticking around for one more season.

“Yes, this will be the last one,” Wainwright said. “But everyone relax, let me go out and pitch. … I’m coming back to go out and win.”

Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright will play crucial roles in the Cardinals’ rotation this year. With that being said, St. Louis will need Flaherty to stay healthy. The right-hander hasn’t pitched in more than 17 games since 2019. He appeared in only 9 games during the 2022 season.

When healthy, Flaherty is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. In 2019, He pitched to the tune of a 2.75 ERA and 0.97 WHIP while striking out 231 batters over 196.1 innings pitched. St. Louis’ pitching staff is a bit thin coming in 2023, so Flaherty’s availability will be especially important.

The Cardinals are looking to win the NL Central once again. They have an all-around talented team led by reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and star third baseman Nolan Arenado. St. Louis’ motivation to win will only increase as they look to send Adam Wainwright out on a high note.