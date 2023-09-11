Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that Josh Dobbs will start at quarterback in Week 2 against the New York Giants, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals lost a close game to the Washington Commanders in Week 1 by the score of 20-16, it was a closer game than many expected. Josh Dobbs completed 21-of-30 passes for 132 yards. Dobbs led three field goal drives against the Commanders. The Cardinals scored their one touchdown of the game on a sack in which Sam Howell fumbled the ball that Arizona recovered and returned.

Late in the game, there was a fumbled snap by Dobbs that was recovered by the Commanders when the Cardinals had a chance on a go-ahead drive.

Going into the season, it was between Dobbs and Clayton Tune for the starting spot after the surprise release of Colt McCoy. The Cardinals traded for Dobbs, released Colt McCoy, and now have Clayton Tune as the backup. That is the status of the quarterback room until Kyler Murray returns.

It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals fare against the Giants in Week 2. The Cardinals competed with the Commanders when many people did not expect that to happen.

The Giants came into the 2023 season with expectations after a trip to the playoffs, and they took a brutal 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

We have a lot to learn in this NFL season. Are the Cardinals better than we expected? Are the Giants much worse than expected, or was that just how good the Cowboys are?

We should learn a lot more about both teams in Week 2.