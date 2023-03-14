The Arizona Cardinals agreed to a contract with FA LB Kyzir White, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The deal is for two years and is worth $11 million. White had a large role in the Eagles defense last season, and now is reunited with head coach Jonathan Gannon.

En route to the Super Bowl, White finished last season with 110 tackles, 7 pbus, and 3 tfls. He was a significant part of one of the best defenses across the NFL. He will now look to bring an imposing linebacker presence to the desert.

White was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent the next four seasons in Los Angeles. He signed a one year contract with Philadelphia before last season and turned in strong play all the way through the Super Bowl, where he finished with four tackles.

Reuniting with head coach Jonathan Gannon surely played a key role in White’s free agency decision. Gannon is looking to establish a stronger defensive mindset in the Cardinals locker room that has gotten used to dysfunction. The relationship between previous head coach Kliff Kingsbury and franchise quarterback Kyler Murray was heavily scrutinized. Bringing in players like White from his Eagles tenure, Gannon is sure to try and foster a better culture in Arizona.

Despite losing Hall-of-Famer JJ Watt, White still joins a defense with young studs like Budda Baker and Isaiah Simmons. The Cardinals certainly have the pieces to put together a competitive team and now just have to execute. Kyzir White will hope to help Jonathan Gannon in bringing winning football to Arizona.