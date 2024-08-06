Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't play in the NFL preseason games for the team. The young gunslinger is sitting out, per Phoenix Sports. The team is scheduled to play their first game on August 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon made the announcement Tuesday while speaking with the press.

Murray is coming off a 2023 season that saw the play caller out hurt regularly. Arizona finished the 2023 campaign with a disappointing 4-13 record. The Cardinals are expecting big things from Murray this coming season, as the team tries to return to the NFC playoffs.

The Cardinals already got some rough news this preseason, as linebacker BJ Ojulari went down with a torn ACL. Cardinals fans are hopeful that Murray is being held out just as a precaution.

Cardinals have high hopes for the 2024 campaign

Arizona has one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. The team used the NFL Draft to try and rebuild the squad this offseason. Arizona used the fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft to take Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals fans are excited about what the offense can create with Murray and Harrison working together.

Murray finished the 2023 season with 1,799 passing yards, and 10 touchdowns. He was bothered by an ACL injury, as well as other ailments. Those were disappointing stats compared to the year before, when the gunslinger posted more than 2,000 yards passing. Gannon said he is happy with what his quarterback is giving him in training camp.

“I like where he's at right now,” Gannon said, per NFL.com. “I like how the offense is operating, and I think he will get done everything that he needs to get done to be the best version of himself on opening day.”

Arizona is also young on defense. The Cardinals struggled to stop passing offenses last season, giving up the third most passing touchdowns of any team in the NFL. The loss of Ojulari further hurts the squad, as the linebacker was seen as the team's most talented pass rusher. The team signed Marquis Haynes Sr. to help out in the linebacker room in Ojulari's absence.

Cardinals fans hope that this team is much better than what they saw in 2023. The fans get their first chance on August 10 to see what this young squad can do.