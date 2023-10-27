Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is listed as “doubtful” for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While people have known that Murray has been out for a while, this is the first time this season he's been listed “doubtful,” meaning that he could be closer to a return. While he's listed as such, head coach Jonathan Gannon has said that Murray is “fully healthy” and “we'll see” if he's active per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

Gannon also said to the media Friday that the way that Murray practices Friday and Saturday will be crucial in the hopes of him being activated onto the 53-man roster. On Wednesday, he was listed as a “full” participant in practice as Weinfuss wrote. The first-year head coach talked about how Murray has looked in practice throughout the past couple of weeks. He said that he's noticed an efficient use of the quarterback's intangibles.

“Ball jumps off of his hand, he's explosive getting out of the pocket, he's accurate,” Gannon said about the Cardinals quarterback. “Got good command of the offense right now, and he threads the needle pretty well on some certain throws.”

Murray hasn't played football since December of last year when he tore his ACL and was taken out the PUP list on Oct. 18. According to ESPN, the Cardinals have until Nov. 8 if they want to activate the former No. 1 overall pick to the 53-man roster.

It's been the Joshua Dobbs show in Arizona as he's thrown for 1,361 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's expected to start Sunday against the Ravens, but it could be his last with how Murray has been progressing since the injury.