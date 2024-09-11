While Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. entered the league to plenty of fanfare, his NFL debut was less explosive than expected. Quarterback Kyler Murray explained why Harrison's numbers were down and what the Cardinals plan to do to remedy it.

Targeted three times, Harrison ultimately caught one pass for four years. While fans wanted to see more, Murray knows better than to force a pass to his receiver, via Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

“As a quarterback, obviously, you're going through your reads. Sometimes the ball goes to him, but that's not my job. I have a sense and a feel for guys when they don't get the ball and when they aren't getting rh ball, but I'll leave that up to Drew [Petzing]. He tells me, ‘Don't worry about that type of stuff. Just keep playing your game and get the ball to where the ball is supposed to go.

Offensive coordinator Petzing was surprised at how much attention the Buffalo Bills paid to Harrison. While the numbers weren't there, he was glad Harrison shook off some rookie jitters and got a feel for the game at the NFL level. Petzing went on to reiterate that Harrison is still one of Arizona's top playmakers and someone the offense will focus on.

It is a sentiment shared by head coach Jonathan Gannon. He isn't looking to overact to Week 1's outcome and is excited to continue developing the Cardinals' offense.

“When I looked, I saw a lot of cloud to him, so they obviously were trying to take him away,” Gannon said of Harrison. “But I think we had a bunch of guys catch balls. That's how our offense is going to be built, guys. The ball should go where it should go, depending on the coverage, but we'll get him involved.”

Marvin Harrison will have another opportunity to prove himself when the Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Cardinals building offense around Marvin Harrison Jr.

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, it was clear the Cardinals were in need of playmakers. They had committed to Kyler Murray as their quarterback and took offensive lineman Paris Johnson in the first round a year prior. So when Harrison was available at No.4, it seemed to be a perfect match.

Over his three years at Ohio State, Harrison caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a two-time Unanimous All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff winner. There's a reason the Cardinals made him the first wide receiver selected.

Arizona saw their top wide receiver in Marquise Brown leave for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. While Tight end Trey McBride and Greg Dortsch should both play a big role in the offense, there should be plenty of passes headed Harrison's way.

Just based on the hype, fans want to see Marvin Harrison Jr. catch passes early and often. But Kyler Murray and the Cardinals know a balanced offensive attack is key for success.