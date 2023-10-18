Kyler Murray hasn't played in 2023 due to a knee injury. The Cardinals activated the 21-day practice window for Murray on Wednesday though, signaling that a return may come soon. Later on Wednesday, Murray shared a two-word message on X (formerly Twitter), stating that he's “Practicing today.” With 21 days to officially activate Murray, fantasy football managers will likely consider adding and stashing the talented quarterback.

So is Murray worth an addition in fantasy football?

Should fantasy football managers add Kyler Murray?

It depends on a team's QB situation. Even if a manager has a star like Josh Allen on their team, adding Murray could make sense. He'd be a tremendous backup QB to have.

In two-quarterback leagues, Murray should be added without question. Even as a third QB option, Murray would be a tremendous fit.

If a fantasy football team is searching for a QB then Murray should also be added. Recent injuries to Justin Fields, Daniel Jones, and Anthony Richardson (Richardson is out for the season) add even more intrigue to Kyler Murray's potential return.

Murray's fantasy football impact

Murray is capable of getting the job done in the air and in the rushing game. Rust is to be expected early on since Murray has been dealing with an injury. But once Murray gets settled in, he may be able to help lead a team to a fantasy football championship.

When healthy, Murray is one of the better all-around quarterbacks in the NFL. The Cardinals obviously have their shortcomings as a team overall, currently holding just a 1-5 record. Still, Murray is worth adding because of his ability to impact the game in so many different ways.

Fantasy managers will need to act fast though. Everyone is going to be sprinting to the waiver wire to add the QB, especially managers with QB injury issues.