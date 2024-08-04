The Arizona Cardinals are finally coming into form. Head coach Jonathan Gannon has finally had enough time to sculpt the roster into his image. Arizona has added key players like Marvin Harrison Jr. who give the team a new identity and could make them much more dangerous in 2024. Unfortunately, fans still have to wait to snag a Harrison Jr. jersey.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapaport, fans will have to continue to wait for Marvin Harrison Jr. merch. Rapaport reports that the NFLPA has advised the NFL that the Cardinals and Fanatics are still not permitted to sell Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys based on the wishes of his representation, according to a source.

Previously, Rapaport reported that the NFLPA did have the ability to sell Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys after he signed his rookie contract. However, it seems that the NFLPA is now advising against this.

Fanatics has sued Marvin Harrison Jr. for breach of contract related to a deal that was allegedly done while he played at Ohio State. That case is currently pending.

It still remains unclear how exactly Harrison Jr. has been able to prevent the sale of his jerseys.

Fans also cannot use the custom jersey workaround to get a Harrison Jr. jersey. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that they tried to order a “Harrison” custom jersey and were unsuccessful with the numbers 18 and 88.

The 2024 draft class was absolutely stuffed with talented players. However, no player matched elite talent with NFL pedigree like Marvin Harrison Jr.

The son of Colts legend Marvin Harrison was the first wide receiver taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Many NFL fans are expecting Harrison Jr. to pop off with huge production numbers in his rookie season. That may come true, but that isn't Harrison Jr.'s only objective.

The young rookie spoke with Darren Urban on the team's website about his goals for the 2024 season.

“Everybody has individual goals. Here, it's team-first, so whatever my goals might be, I try to put the team first,” Harrison Jr. said. “They brought me here to win, so that's my No. 1 goal, to help this team win football games. If I open things up for other players, that's great, because that's helping the team win.”

Harrison Jr. earned rave reviews from Kyler Murray in the same article.

“You watch him (and) when a guy's got it, he's got it,” quarterback Kyler Murray said. “He definitely has it.”

We can't wait to watch Marvin Harrison Jr. ball out with the Cardinals later this fall!