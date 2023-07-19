Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals hit a walf-off three-run home run in the 10th inning to lead his team to a 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, bringing the Cardinals to a 42-53 record, and Arenado spoke about his and the team's stretch of good play heading towards the MLB Trade Deadline.

“We're playing good baseball right now — something we expected from ourselves early on — but we're playing good ball and that's a good team over there and we found a way to battle and win,” Nolan Arenado said, via John Denton of MLB.com. “That was a really good win.”

The win over the Marlins brought the Cardinals' win streak to four. It might be too little, too late, for the Cardinals, who have already declared that they will be selling off pieces at the MLB Trade Deadline.

Arenado was floated in trade rumors, but it seems unlikely that he will get traded. The same goes for Paul Goldschmidt. The superstar duo of Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt seems to be sticking together.

However, it seems that the Cardinals might deal from their outfield depth. Manager Oli Marmol said that Dylan Carlson will not be in the regular starting outfield. Oli Marmol's statement fuels trade rumors for Dylan Carlson, who the New York Yankees are said to have interest in.

For now, the Cardinals are enjoying playing good baseball, it is been something that the fanbase has waited for. It will be interesting to see if they can sustain it heading towards the trade deadline.