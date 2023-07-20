The St. Louis Cardinals completed a sweep of the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, and Nolan Gorman was the difference as he contributed with a three-run home run in the first inning and an RBI single in the seventh inning to help the Cardinals win 6-4.

Nolan Gorman is 9-for-18 in his last five game. The 23-year-old has had an up-and-down season, but he is not hitting like the Cardinals believed he could. Manager Oli Marmol spoke about Gorman's recent hot streak and why it is happening.

“Confidence, one,” Oli Marmol said, via Ben Weinrib of MLB.com. “And you build confidence off of having some success. He looks calmer at the plate. His attempt to chase less is going to be a big contributor to that. But he's having a lot more success, and we're going to continue to build off of that.”

Chasing less pitches has been a key for Gorman. He said that he has been working on that as of late.

“We work on it in the cage by just having a coach throw you pitches in the zone and out of the zone and react to it that way,” Gorman said, via Weinrib. “The biggest thing to pitch selection is just being on time. Being ready with your foot down in a good position to go. That's what leads to good pitch selection.”

The Cardinals remain 10 games under .500 and likely sellers at the trade deadline, but they have enjoyed a recent stretch of strong play from Gorman and the team overall.