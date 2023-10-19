Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf's status for Week 7 remains uncertain. The injury report on the Seahawks' official website indicated his game status as “unspecified.”

DK Metcalf injured his hip in the Seahawks' 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. Apparently, that's not the only issue he's dealing with. The Seahawks.com injury report also indicated he's dealing with a rib injury.

DK Metcalf racked up almost 3,200 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in his first three years in the NFL from 2019 to 2021. The Seahawks averaged eleven wins per year in his first two seasons.

Metcalf hasn't made much of an impact in 2023. Prior to the Week 6 game against the Bengals, he had just 268 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions.

To make matters worse for the injured Metcalf, Cincinnati's Cam Taylor-Britt played lockdown defense on him. Taylor-Britt's spectacular interception off Geno Smith in the fourth quarter set up the Bengals' decisive field goal. DK Metcalf eventually took the blame for his route running gaffe. He finished the game with 69 receiving yards on four receptions. Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton thought Metcalf got a dose of his own bullying tactics from Taylor-Britt.

The Seahawks have other issues aside from DK Metcalf's injuries.

Seattle's offensive line play was atrocious against Cincinnati. The Seahawks' slew of injuries to Charles Cross, Phil Haynes, and Jake Curhan has taken a toll on their performance. In fact, Curhan surrendered five quarterback hits to the Bengals on Sunday. The Seahawks' offensive line also allowed six sacks in Week 6. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll must fix his leaky O-line in time for their Week 7 clash against the struggling Arizona Cardinals.