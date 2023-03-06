Nobody knows what the 2023 Arizona Cardinals will look like, but they certainly won’t look anything like the 2022 iteration. Coming off a disastrous 4-13 campaign, the Cardinals have spent the early portion of this offseason completely reimagining their franchise, hiring former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to replace head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Beyond the coaching staff, the purge in Scottsdale is expected to continue as the Cardinals reportedly plan to cut veterans Chosen Anderson and Rodney Hudson heading into the league’s free agency period.

“The [Arizona Cardinals] are expected to move on from center Rodney Hudson and WR [Chosen] Anderson, sources say,” Ian Rappaport of NFL Network reported. “Hudson had previously reduced his salary to $2M, which often indicates a retirement. He’ll decide his future soon. Meanwhile, Anderson’s release saves $12M against the cap.”

Having been acquired at last season’s trade deadline, Chosen Anderson suited up for only six games with the Cardinals, recording just two catches for 10 yards. Entering the last year of a two-year, $29.5 million contract that he originally signed with the Carolina Panthers, the 29 year-old receiver was unable to provide the field-spacing, deep threat option that the Cardinals hoped he could bring.

Similarly, Rodney Hudson was also fairly disappointing with the Cardinals. Once considered one of the best centers in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and then-Oakland Raiders, Hudson was traded to Arizona in 2021 for a third round pick. With the Cardinals, Hudson struggled to stay healthy and his production suffered as a result.

After these moves, the Cardinals enter free agency with approximately $30 million in cap space.