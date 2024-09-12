There is no doubt that the low usage of Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. has been a talking point where he only had one catch for four yards despite being seen as the team's top receiving option. Despite fantasy football owners of Harrison being angry, the first-year pass-catcher offered some words that promotes growth for the foreseeable future.

Fans of the Cardinals were shocked when they saw the box score and noticed how there were seven players that either had more or just as many receptions as Harrison. Especially with being taken with the fourth overall pick, people expected more, but Harrison wants more out of himself in upcoming games according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

“That’s why it kind of brought me here is to help the team, help the offense go,” Harrison said. “So, I have to do a better job of that going forward. I got to get open and catch the ball. That’s my job as a receiver. That is your job description. That’s what I got to do a better job.”

While the future still looks vastly bright for Harrison and his role with Arizona, he still reflects on the opening loss to the Buffalo Bills as being unexpected. Even he said via ESPN that it “definitely wasn't what I expected” as besides the one catch for four yards, he also had three targets.

“I mean, obviously it wasn't great,” Harrison said. “Definitely wasn't what I expected, what I wanted to happen, what the team wanted to happen. Obviously, you wanted to come out with a victory and we didn't do that.”

Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. on what went wrong against Buffalo

However, it is important to remember that Harrison is still just a rookie and adapting against NFL defenses as he played minimal snaps in the preseason. Still, major usage is heading his way as he figures out opponents so he can play more freely and limit his double-guessing as he revealed what went wrong last Sunday against the Bills.

“Thinking a lot,” Harrison said per ESPN. “I was definitely thinking a lot out there and I think that'll come with reps, thinking less and just going out there and playing. It'll definitely come with reps and it's something I'll get better at, but I definitely say I was thinking a lot out there.”

If there is one person who expects huge games for the team in the future in Harrison, it's his quarterback in Cardinals' Kyler Murray who has a knee injury as he threw for 162 yards and one touchdown pass along with 57 yards on the ground. He would emphasize that himself and everybody has the “utmost confidence” in themselves and especially in Harrison.

“If you went back and watched the game,” Murray said via ESPN. “I think they were doing a good job of making sure that he wasn't going to be singled up or not be singled up for the majority of the game.”

“I'll never lose confidence in Marv. It was his first game. We have to continue to get better and we will…Obviously, we want to get him more touches,” Murray continued. “That's not a secret, but I don't want to go forcing things for sure.”

Arizona faces the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.