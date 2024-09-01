With a 6-5 win against the New York Yankees on Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals secured their first regular-season win at Yankee Stadium. The historic win was the first for the Cardinals since Game 5 of the 1964 World Series. In that game, Cardinals legend Bob Gibson pitched a complete game for a 5-2 win. St. Louis is now 1-7 at Yankee Stadium in the regular season. OF Brendan Donovan hit a three-run home run, his 11th this season, in the third to put the cap on a four-run inning.

The Yankees made a late push in the eighth with four runs coming in on Matthew Liberatore. But Andrew Kittredge closed out that inning and Ryan Helsley closed the door in the ninth.

“Any day you hit a home run, I consider that a good day and to have a couple of people on base and to give us a little bit of breathing room, I think is good,” Donovan said. “Someone said that's the first time we've won here in 60 years, which is pretty special for this organization. First time here, it's a pretty cool place.”

RHP Kyle Gibson delivered a solid performance. He allowed five hits, one earned run and struck out six across seven innings. It was his first win since July 7.

Holding Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol accountable during a forgettable season

In his third year as Cardinals manager, Oliver Marmol is dealing with a tough year after an abysmal 2023 season. St. Louis' 71-91 (.438) record that year was their worst since 1995 (62-81, .434). A win in the Bronx is a nice footnote, but is part of a continuing downward trend for the beloved team.

To make matters worse, their minor league system ranks in the bottom half of baseball. What was once a strength has fallen off. The Cardinals organization bounces OF Jordan Walker back and forth between the minors and majors. According to Marmol, Walker is thought to be the face of the franchise's future.

“I want to be super clear when I say this: I think Jordan Walker has a chance to be a real, game-changing, impact player for a very long time for this organization,” Marmol said of Walker. “In order for him to do that, he’s going to need the at-bats, but he’s also going to need some real adjustments in those at-bats to become that player. But I do have confidence in his ability to do that.”

The Cardinals also count on RHP Tink Hence, 2B/SS JJ Wetherholt, C Jimmy Crooks and LHP Quinn Mathews as a big part of their future.

Marmol likely began the 2024 season on the hot seat, which still applies today. A change may on the way.