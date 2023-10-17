The Arizona Cardinals could be a seller at the 2023 NFL trade deadline. Arizona is 1-5 on the season and in rebuild mode. The Cardinals are a young team without their quarterback, Kyler Murray.

Murray tore his ACL last season and has yet to return to play. The 26-year-old quarterback is talented, but it's unknown if he will play this season. It could be better for Arizona not to have Murray return this season, as it could land them a top pick in the draft.

First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon has helped Arizona be competitive in some games this season. However, the Cardinals have only been able to win one game, as they have often struggled in the second half.

Arizona is in rebuild mode and should look to land a top pick in the draft. They have veterans on their roster that could garner interest from other teams. With that said, here are two early trade candidates for the Cardinals before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

2. Tight end Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz is a talented veteran tight end that teams could be interested in acquiring at the deadline. This season, Ertz has 24 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown. While his numbers aren't great, the Cardinals also don't have a great passing attack.

The 32-year-old tight end is a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. Ertz can be a reliable target for quarterbacks as he understands the game. For a contending team, Ertz could come in and make an impact on offense as a pass-catcher. He could also bring veteran and playoff experience to a roster looking to get to the Super Bowl.

With Arizona rebuilding their team, they should trade Ertz and acquire some draft capital.

1. Wide receiver Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown is an excellent wide receiver that contending teams are interested in trading for as the deadline approaches. Brown is a deep threat with his elite speed and has proven to be a high-quality receiver.

This season, Brown has hauled in 29 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He would fit extremely well on teams that are in need of a weapon on offense. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers are among the teams that should be in the mix for Brown.

Kansas City has a very young and unproven wide receiver core, which hasn't hindered them a ton this season. However, if the Chiefs want to defend their Super Bowl crown, they could make a move to acquire a star wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes. Brown would instantly be their top wide receiver and a legitimate downfield threat. He could also open up opportunities for tight end Travis Kelce, who gets a ton of the defense's attention.

Carolina is another team that could trade for Brown. The Panthers are a young team with a rookie quarterback, Bryce Young. Young was taken with the first overall pick in the draft and has been inconsistent this season. He has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Panthers are rumored to be interested in acquiring an elite wide receiver for Young to throw the ball to. Carolina traded away their top receiver, DJ Moore, this offseason in a trade to acquire the first overall pick, which they used to select Young.

The Panthers could make a great offer to acquire Brown from the Cardinals.

Brown could yield a lot of value for teams that want a wide receiver. Arizona should move him, as he is also in the last year of his deal.

The Cardinals should be sellers at the trade deadline and acquire picks or young players to help them in their rebuild.