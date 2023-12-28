ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles meet for an NFC battle for Week 17! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Eagles prediction and pick.

The Cardinals (3-12) are coming off a road loss to the Chicago Bears 27-16. Since the return of Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are (2-4) and are unlikely to win their final two games. There's no question this season has been one to forget, however, this team didn't have any expectations heading into the campaign. Murray was rehabbing and making his way back from a torn ACL while the rest of the roster had a ton of holes and questions. The Cardinals will pick in the Top 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft and will hope to make a franchise-altering selection to continue the rebuilding process.

In a sluggish game, the Eagles survived the New York Giants 33-25. They somehow did not cover the spread against the underwhelming Giants but they will have another opportunity in Week 18. Tyrod Taylor replaced Tommy DeVito and he kept them in it. However, Philly improved to (11-4) on the year and are trying to hold on for the NFC East crown. If the Cowboys fall to the Detroit Lions on Saturday, and the Eagles beat the Cardinals, Philly will win the division before Week 18 begins.

Here are the Cardinals-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Eagles Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +10.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 48 (-112)

Under: 48 (-108)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Eagles Week 17

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Based on recent games from the Eagles, there is a chance that the Cardinals find a way to cover this spread. Philly hasn't won a game by more than eight points since their 14-point win over the Miami Dolphins earlier in the season. They avoided a 4-game losing streak with their win over the Giants but the defense allowed 19 points. If the Cardinals can score 20+ they will likely cover this spread. You never know what you are going to get with this offense but Murray should perform well enough to make it competitive if he plays. Murray is currently dealing with an illness and is questionable for Sunday but is expected to play.

James Conner has returned to form and is a big piece of the offense. In the last three games, he has three rushing touchdowns and one receiving while racking up over 300 combined yards. On the season, he's rushed for 762 yards on 4.9 yards per carry. He needs to be involved heavily against the Eagles.

Since the close loss against the Ravens earlier in the year, tight end Trey McBride has emerged as the top target for the offense, over Marquise Brown. He's up to 743 yards on the year and is likely to rack up a good amount of targets.

Arizona is (6-8-1) against the spread this season according to StatMuse.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

It's been four consecutive games since the Eagles covered the spread. Philadelphia is now (7-6-2) against the spread this season according to StatMuse. They have not been a good second-half team outside of a few wins early in the season. With the playoffs approaching, this is a great matchup for them to try and put everything together. A dominant win can give them momentum heading into the playoffs in a competitive conference.

If they want to dominate this game then Jalen Hurts needs to air it out and let his star receivers take over. A.J. Brown has been held to 80 yards or fewer in five of the last seven games after reaching 127+ yards in the previous six games. Devonta Smith only has two games with over 100 yards receiving on the season despite being in the top 15 in the league. Both Brown and Smith match up well against the Cardinals' defense and have a chance to do serious damage. Arizona's defense has allowed 27 passing scores this season which is the 5th most in the NFL.

The Eagles remain very good in the RedZone. If they can continue to get the ball inside the five then we all know what comes next. The Cardinals' defense shouldn't make it difficult for them. Arizona allows 26.9 points per game while averaging just 18.3 on offense.

Final Cardinals-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals are coming off an 11-point loss to the Chicago Bears. The Eagles are capable of really putting it on the Cardinals and I expect them to cover this spread. Buying a point to -9.5 might be a safer call but either way, the Eagles are the better team by far and will cruise with a win at home.

Final Cardinals-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles -10.5 (-110)