The Houston Texans are making a familiar move to strengthen their defensive depth. The Texans are expected to add former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Marlon Davidson to its practice squad, according to multiple reports. The decision offers needed support for a defensive front hit hard by injuries early in the season.

CBS Sports’s Matt Zenitz took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to break the news that the team was bringing in the former Auburn Tigers standout.

“The #Texans are expected to sign defensive lineman Marlon Davidson to their practice squad, a source tells @CBSSports.

The former second-round pick has 39 career tackles. Made three starts for the Titans in 2023.”

The signing adds another option to DeMeco Ryans’ rotation as the Texans prepare for Week 6. At 2–3, Houston sits third in the AFC South but has shown encouraging signs with back-to-back wins over the Titans and Ravens. Injuries to Denico Autry and Kyonte Hamilton created the need for more interior stability, and Davidson’s familiarity with the system could allow him to contribute quickly.

Davidson, 27, was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Titans. Davidson brings versatility and experience, even if injuries have limited his consistency. His size and burst make him a solid situational piece in goal-line and short-yardage packages.

Under the NFL’s 2025 rules, practice squad pay scales vary based on experience. Players with two or fewer accrued seasons earn a minimum of $13,000 per week, while veterans with more than two accrued seasons — like Davidson — can negotiate their weekly pay. The minimum for those veterans is $17,500, with a maximum of $22,000. That flexibility allows Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio to manage roster depth without a long-term financial commitment.

For Houston, the addition of Davidson represents more than routine roster maintenance. It’s a depth move made with long-term vision, designed to support a defense that continues to develop under Ryans. After C.J. Stroud and the Texans opened the season 0-3 with inconsistent offensive results, the third-year quarterback has since led back-to-back wins with six touchdowns and no interceptions in Weeks 4 and 5. If Davidson can regain form and Stroud sustains his current rhythm, Houston’s playoff hopes could grow more realistic with each passing week.