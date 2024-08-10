ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals will wrap up their two-game set with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. The I-70 Series continues on Saturday as we share our MLB odds series and make a Cardinals-Royals prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Royals Projected Starters

Andre Pallante vs. Michael Wacha

Andre Pallante (4-6) with a 4.43 ERA

Last Start: Pallante went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and five hits, striking out two, and walking two in a loss to the New York Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Pallante has been better on the road, going 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA over 10 starts away from Busch Stadium.

Michael Wacha (8-6) with a 3.55 ERA

Last Start: Wacha did well in his last start, going six innings, allowing two earned runs, seven hits, striking out two, and walking four in a no-decision against the Detroit Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: Wacha has been slightly better at home, going 4-1 with a 3.22 ERA over nine starts at Kauffman Stadium.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Royals Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +110

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8.5 (-130)

Under: 8.5 (+106)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Royals

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are hanging around. Currently, they are just 2 1/2 games behind the final wildcard spot and have been attempting to hang around for weeks. Their offense is inconsistent, but there is still some hope.

Masyn Wynn has been a revelation this season. Significantly, he leads the Cards in hits and continues to find ways to get on base. Alec Burleson has been another solid hitter for the Cardinals and leads the team in home runs. Now, he will attempt to batter one over the fence at Kauffman. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are still around. While they are not the major threats they once were, they can still pack a punch.

Pallante has not gotten past the fifth inning over the past two starts. Therefore, he will attempt to make things right in this one. When Pallante finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is ninth in team ERA. Ryan Helsey is their closer and the best in baseball, as he is 4-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 36 saves in 39 chances.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if they can set up some big-scoring innings. Then, they need Wacha to make his pitches and avoid long innings.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are currently clinging to the final wildcard spot in the American League. Amazingly, they have done a good job of sustaining momentum this season. The offense has been much better, and they have one of the best hitters in baseball.

Bobby Witt Jr. just made history and continues to shatter old records. Remarkably, he became the first hitter to ever have 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in each of his first three seasons. Witt leads the team in home runs and hits. Therefore, he is the biggest threat in this lineup and one who can do a lot of damage. Salvador Perez is having a bounce-back season and finding a way to produce. Ultimately, he will look to support Witt and drive him in. Vinnie Pasquantino is having the best season of his career. Additionally, he is on pace to finish with 20 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Wacha has garnered three quality starts in four outings. Now, he hopes to pick up another one. When Wacha exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is just 20th in baseball in team ERA. James McArthur is the closer but has struggled often, going 4-5 with a 5.20 ERA and just 18 saves in 24 chances.

The Royals will cover the spread if Witt can clobber the baseball and find a way to score. Then, they need a good outing from Wacha, who will have some motivation to face his former teammate.

Final Cardinals-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals came into the weekend with a 57-59 mark against the run line, while the Royals were 64-52 against the run line. Furthermore, the Cards were 29-29 against the spread on the road, while the Royals were 34-27 at home against the run line. The Royals are 2-0 against the Cardinals this season and have covered the spread in both games. Furthermore, they are playing better right now and have the better pitcher on the mound. It is easier to trust the Royals more in this one, and that is why we are going with them to cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+160)