As the NFL season enters week thirteen, tap in to hear our Cardinals-Steelers matchup pick and prediction, as well as how to watch.

For a short amount of time on Sunday, it seemed like the Cardinals were going to pull off the upset in week 12. Arizona took the lead over the Los Angeles Rams 8-7 in the first quarter from a Kyler Murray touchdown run. Unfortunately, things got out of hand from the second quarter and on as the Rams went on a 30-6 run to close the game. Even though the offense was limited in production, Kyler Murray still had a relatively solid game. He threw for 256 yards and a touchdown, along with his first-quarter rushing touchdown. This time around, the Cardinals will need more production on both sides of the ball as they travel to Pittsburgh looking for their first win over the Steelers since 2007.

Last week, Christmas came early for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In their first game since firing Matt Canada, the offense had a field day as they went on for 421 yards to have their first 400+ yard outing in 58 games. This effort was spearheaded by Pat Freiermuth, who caught nine passes for 120 yards. This career high in yards was a part of Kenny Pickett's 278-yard game. Although they only put up 16 points, this felt like the first game the Steelers were in sync on both sides of the ball. Now, they will see if they can keep it going as they return home to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are the Cardinals-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Steelers Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +5.5 (-104)

Pittsburgh Steelers: -5.5 (-118)

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Steelers Week 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The biggest strength Kyler Murray possesses is coincidentally the Steelers' defense's biggest weakness. Pittsburgh has not been able to slow down a mobile quarterback this season. This Steelers unit has allowed 170 yards rushing and 5.3 yards per carry to opposing quarterbacks. Injuries to linebackers Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb have left this defense depleted. Meanwhile, Murray has rushed for a touchdown in three straight games and is averaging 6.1 yards per carry. If he cannot beat the Steelers with his arm, he will be able to cause some serious damage with his legs.

Drawing contact and baiting defenses into penalties has been a lifesaver for the Cardinals this season. Arizona has had 24 first downs this season by penalties and is getting an average of 49.9 yards per game off of penalties. This yardage is massive for an inexperienced offense and has had trouble moving the ball down the field. This could be the difference, with the Steelers averaging 5.5 penalties per game. Over the past several weeks, Pittsburgh has been undisciplined at times, especially in the secondary. With Arizona getting flags in bunches for first downs, it will cause this game to be a lot closer than it should be.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

What once seemed lost has been found again. That has been the case this season for the Steelers' run game. This backfield, led by Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, has been special over the past several weeks. Over their last four games, the Steelers have averaged 174.0 yards on the ground and have had five rushing touchdowns. The emergence of Warren, combined with Harris returning to form, is why the Steelers have won three of these last four games. Now they are pinned up against a Cardinals rush defense that has been abysmal. Last week, they allowed the Rams to rush for 228 yards on them. For the season, they are allowing 4.5 yards per carry and the third-most rushing touchdowns in the league at 16. It appears that Harris and Warren are in line for another big outing.

There is just something different about football played in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have felt that, especially this year, as they have been incredible at home. Seemingly finding new ways to win every time they are on home turf. This season, the Steelers are 4-2 against the spread at home. Matching this trend with the Cardinals, who are 1-4-1 against the spread on the road, does not bode well for Arizona.

Final Cardinals-Steelers Prediction & Pick

This Super Bowl 43 rematch does not seem to have much at stake. However, that could not be further from the truth. The Steelers are seated firmly in the AFC playoff picture, so just about every team behind them is hoping for the Steelers to come up short in a game like this. As for the Cardinals, they are in the driver's seat for a top-three draft pick, and in a quarterback-heavy draft class, they need every minute of every game to evaluate Murray's future with the team. Unfortunately, I do not expect this game to bode well for his evaluation, as I think the Steelers will cover. A home game with a team just now finding its groove against a team struggling on both sides of the ball could get out of hand fast. Give me the Steelers to win by a touchdown or more in this one.

Final Cardinals-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -5.5 (-118)