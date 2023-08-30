Carey Mulligan and Emerald Fennell collaborated on Promising Young Woman a few years back. The role landed Mulligan her second Oscar nomination. While not in her next film a ton, Mulligan's role in Fennell's upcoming film, Saltburn, has been revealed.

In Vanity Fair's cover story, it was revealed that Mulligan has a “small but memorable” role in Saltburn. The film is Fennell's sophomore feature-length directorial effort after Promising Young Woman. It follows an Oxford student (played by Barry Keoghan) who falls for a schoolmate, Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi). He is then invited to Saltburn where he meets Felix's eccentric family.

Aside from Keoghan and Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Gran Turismo star Archie Madekwe star in the film. Margot Robbie (via her LuckyChap Entertainment banner) is a producer on the film.

It's unclear who Mulligan plays. Perhaps she is a member of Felix's eccentric family.

Emerald Fennell wrote, produced, and directed both of her feature-length films. Promising Young Woman followed a young vigilante (Mulligan) who seeks vengeance against those who have previously hurt her. Bo Burnham, Allison Brie, Clancy Brown, and Jennifer Coolidge also star in the film. The film received critical acclaim — nabbing five Oscar nominations in 2021 (including a Best Original Screenplay win for Fennell).

Carey Mulligan had a big 2022. She starred in the historical drama She Said, which chronicled The New York Times' expose on Harvey Weinstein. Coming up, she will star in Maestro with Bradley Cooper (who co-wrote and directed the film).

Saltburn will be released on November 24.