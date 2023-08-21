Bradley Cooper's portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming movie “Maestro” has raised some concerns. In a trailer released recently, Cooper's prosthetic nose to resemble Bernstein earned negative reactions. Many were quick to call it ‘Jewface' and relate it to antisemitism. Despite that, big groups that represent Jewish people don't think there's a big problem with it.

But besides his prosthetic nose, the actor was also accused of playing into negative stereotypes. There's also been a discussion of Bradley Cooper playing a Jewish character when he isn't in real life.

However, this criticism is not widely accepted and is considered a minority opinion.

In fact, the American Jewish Committee mentioned that Bradley Cooper's appearance in the movie's trailer, where he wears a bigger nose, is not offensive. They said that this portrayal does not hurt or disrespect the Jewish community.

Bernstein's children, Jamie, Alexander, and Nina, also support this view. They mentioned that their father had a notable nose, and they believe he wouldn't have been offended by it. “It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that.”

The Jewish conductor's children also praised Bradley Cooper in their statement, emphasizing the ‘love and respect' he brought to honor their father.

The Anti-Defamation League, an organization that fights against harmful stereotypes, agrees with these perspectives.

They stated that the film is about the life of Leonard Bernstein, the well-known conductor, and is not perpetuating harmful stereotypes often seen in old movies.

The movie “Maestro,” featuring Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein, is set to arrive on Netflix on December 20th.