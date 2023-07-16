Carlos Alcaraz takes on Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon gentlemen's singles final. Our Wimbledon final odds series has our Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic.

Here we go. No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic for the Wimbledon championship. It's the 35th major final for Djokovic, an all-time record for a man who has the all-time men's singles major championship record with 23.

Djokovic is going for a record-tying eighth Wimbledon title, which would match Roger Federer. Djokovic is going for a 24th major, which would tie him with Margaret Court for the most in tennis history, men or women. Djokovic is also going for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title. The last time he failed to win this tournament was in 2017. Djokovic has not lost a match at Wimbledon's Centre Court since the 2013 final against Andy Murray. When he lost in 2016 and 2017, he did not play on Centre Court. Djokovic is playing for all kinds of historical milestones. With Federer retired and Rafael Nadal injured, Djokovic is dominating the men's tour. No one has risen up to stop him, but if one man might be able to make things interesting, it's Alcaraz. He is clearly the class of the tour when matched against everyone except Djokovic.

These really are the two best players in the men's game with Nadal hurt and unable to play.

Now they meet with a major title on the line. It could be special. It will be significant.

Here are the Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Final odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Final Odds: Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic Odds

Game spread

Alcaraz +3.5: -114

Djokovic -3.5: -114

Money line

Carlos Alcaraz: +172

Novak Djokovic: -210

To win first set

Alcaraz: +128

Djokovic: -156

Total Games Won

Alcaraz over 19.5 games: -110

Alcaraz under 19.5 games: -120

Djokovic over 21.5 games: -108

Djokovic under 21.5 games: -126

How To Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT

Why Carlos Alcaraz Could Cover The Spread

The spread of 3.5 games is a sensible one. It's not easy to pick between the two. Why would Alcaraz cover? If he learns from his French Open semifinal loss to Djokovic. If you saw that match, you will understand that Alcaraz didn't lose because of bad tennis or bad shotmaking. He played Djokovic even-steven through two sets. The problem with Alcaraz in that match was his internal stress and anxiety. He got so tense and nervous that his body seized up and was overwhelmed by cramps. Alcaraz had to require urgent medical attention which gave Djokovic a game (Alcaraz ceded a one-game penalty) early in the third set. Alcaraz's body could not recover. If Alcaraz plays with less tension and can physically hold up for a four-hour match, he could make this very interesting. Also, while Djokovic might win the match (and thereby win a money line bet), Djokovic has required a tiebreaker in a number of his matches. If Djokovic wins one or two tiebreaker sets, he will not win sets by multiple games. Winning sets 7-6 aids Djokovic's chances of winning the title, but that also aids Alcaraz's chances of covering the spread. If Djokovic wins the match 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, that's a 24-22 game tally. Alcaraz (+2) would cover the +3.5 spread.

Why Novak Djokovic Could Cover The Spread

If you think that Novak Djokovic's experience and mastery will take control of this final, such that he won't need tiebreakers to win sets and can get the job done with 6-4 or 7-5 sets, you should pick the 23-time major champion. Alcaraz might still be nervous enough that he doesn't play his very best. As long as Djokovic wins three sets by two games or more, he is likely to cover. A 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win for Djokovic would create a tally of 23 games for Djokovic, 19 for Alcaraz. Djokovic would cover the -3.5 spread in games won.

Final Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick

Djokovic is the proven champion, the icon of tennis and the master of the big moment. It's really hard to bet against him here, but if you're uncomfortable about betting on the full match, picking Djokovic to win the first set offers a decent price with a lot less stress. You can win that bet in 45 minutes instead of waiting three hours to see who wins the match.

Final Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick: Djokovic to win first set, Djokovic -3.5 games