The latest comments from Aaron Judge and Aaron Boone might cause some New York Yankees fans to panic. It would be hard to blame them, given what we now know about Aaron Judge's injury timeline and how the Yankees have placed in the absence of their best player.

Judge told reporters Saturday that he has a torn ligament in his big right toe. The difference between calling it a torn ligament and saying Judge has a toe “sprain” (which the Yankees have been doing) might just be semantics. What's worrisome is how reluctant both Judge and Boone were to suggest that the American League Home Run King might return any time in the foreseeable future.

It's no surprise that Boone wouldn't put a timeline on Judge's return. It's how he's reacted time and time again to questions about when his slugger might be back in the lineup. On Saturday, Boone refused to guarantee that Judge would play again in the 2023 season.

“That’s an absolute,” Boone said, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “I can’t say that about anyone.”

Boone said he does expect the reigning AL MVP to be back at some point this season. When does Judge expect to be back on the field?

“I’m not giving you any timeline,” Judge said when asked if he might return in August. “There’s no need. I’ve just got to get better and then I’ll be out there.”

ESPN's Buster Olney has said on multiple occasions that he believed New York “would be thrilled” if Judge is back before the All-Star break. The Yankees are scheduled to host the Chicago Cubs on July 9 in their final game before the break. New York starts the second half of the season when it visits the Colorado Rockies on July 14.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's starting to sound like the Yankees would be extremely lucky to have Judge back in the lineup when they are in Denver.

The longer Judge remains out, the greater the chance that New York will fall out of the playoff race. The Yankees have an 11-16 record without their captain in 2023. The team is 30-19 when he plays.

The Yankees have a half-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL wild-card spot.

Judge is hitting .291/.404/.674. He has 19 home runs in 49 games. No other Yankees player has more than 12 home runs. Every other New York regular has an OPS south of .800.

Giancarlo Stanton is slashing .183/.241/.394. DJ LeMahieu has a .669 OPS. Josh Donaldson is hitting .125 and becoming unplayable.

If Judge isn't close to coming back and New York's veterans can't turn quickly turn things around, the growing sense of panic among Yankees fans will be more than justified.