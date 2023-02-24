NBA icon Carmelo Anthony has not had an opportunity to suit up and play during the 2022-23 season. However, he has been keeping busy. FIBA has announced that the 10-time All-Star will serve as a Global Ambassador for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Former NBA forward Luis Scola and 2023 Hall of Fame finalist Pau Gasol will also be Global Ambassadors. Both have long been staples in international play for their home countries of Argentina and Spain, respectively.

Anthony, an American-born Afro-Latino with Puerto Rican heritage, is a 3-time gold medal winner in Olympic play. The 38-year-old is also the only four-time Olympian in men’s basketball, holding the Olympic records for most points scored in a single game (37) and most 3-pointers made in a single game (10).

Speaking about what the role of Global Ambassador for the FIBA Basketball World Cup means to him, Anthony would say that he’s “proudly represented the USA on the world’s largest stages.”

To him, “the World Cup is the toughest competition in international basketball.”

“It’s all about striking a perfect balance of personnel, talent and having that great chemistry,” explains Carmelo.

For the first time, the FIBA World Cup will take place in three host countries (the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia). Carmelo is set to be in Manila on Feb. 24, as he watches the Philippines take on Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier game.

“I’m looking forward to supporting all the players at the World Cup this year and celebrating the sport on a global scale,” he says.