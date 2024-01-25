If she shows up, we'll see if she does it or not.

NBA star Carmelo Anthony wants Taylor Swift to “holla” at him if she attends the Baltimore and Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game.

During a discussion on 7 PM in Brooklyn, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, they discussed her spotlight in sports.

Carmelo Anthony wants Taylor Swift's attention at AFC Game

Anthony and the host, The Kid Metro, discussed Swift. Metro said, “Since we're on Taylor Swift, let's give a cheers to her. She re-dropped all her music and is now the best-selling [artist], like, talk about boss moves, talk about ownership. You don't like what's being done? Own it. And she did.”

Anthony said in response, “I'm gonna cheers to that. But I just let you know, T-Swift, when you come out to that pigeon coop this weekend, holla at your boys. You understand? We got the town, T-Swift, so holla at me when you come to town. We got [you].”

Metro replies, “I don't know what y'all got, but I'm telling you, Taylor Swift is good, she don't need yall.”

Swift has been a fixture at NFL games since dating Travis Kelce, so she will likely attend the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Kelce's teammate, Drue Tranquill, opened up recently about how often the megastar visits the locker room on The Zach Gelb Shown, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Apparently, she's not up there much in person, but her presence is still around.

“It's interesting. You don't really feel it and hear too much of it inside the locker room,” Tranquill said. “But it'll be moments like at practice when…our DJ turns on a Taylor Swift song, and everybody kind of jokes about it. I think the wives and the girlfriends, I hear about it more when I go home than I do actually in the building.”

If Taylor Swift doesn't even visit the locker room, she may not holler at Carmelo Anthony — or hang out. But hey, you never know.