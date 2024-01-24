The guy really needs to lay-off and move away.

Taylor Swift has had a stalking problem with a particular person heading to her New York City residence.

The man, 33-year-old David Crowe, who keeps going to her door, has been arrested for a third time for going to the star's townhome, TMZ reports. The first time Crowe was arrested was Saturday, then Monday.

Taylor Swift's stalker arrives at her home hours after court appearance for 3rd time

In fact, he went to the singer's house just two hours after his court appearance for the last arrest. Swift's guards and a neighbor are the ones who called 9-1-1 to report him.

When he went back again, he was arrested on a criminal contempt charge. Earlier that morning, the stalker had an order of protection issued on two counts of harassment and two counts of stalking.

A law enforcement officer said Crowe is “aware of what he's doing, and he's articulate. He is fixated on her and can't keep away from where she lives. We are doing all we can to protect her.”

According to Fox News, he had been “asked to leave [Swift's home] over ten times,” a Manhattan assistant district attorney said.

In court, Harriet Jiranek, Assistant District Attorney, said, “The People are requesting supervised release at the highest possible tier and level. These cases are not deemed bail-eligible, however the defendant's continued conduct in showing up to this location despite numerous directives to leave shows clear risk that the defendant will not abide by court orders to return to court.”

She added, “The defendant also has one prior misdemeanor conviction. Based on the conduct in this case, the defendant should be under some level of supervision to ensure he abides by the order of protection and returns to court as directed.”

Hopefully, this guy gets the message to avoid Taylor Swift's home and maybe get a new hobby or something.