Kiyan Anthony is a 6-foot-5 high school guard prospect out of Long Island Lutheran in New York. He is also NBA legend Carmelo Anthony’s son. The young hooper and his famous father hit the hardwood this summer, with Kiyan’s mom, La La Anthony watching on, and the son came out on top in an epic 1-on-1 duel.

La La posted a video to her Instagram of Kiyan and Carmelo Anthony going 1-on-1 while she and several others cheered them on. Kiyan scored the first bucket, but Carmelo is still a great basketball player, even retired at 39. He quickly got a few buckets back.

In the end, Kyian puts up a deep, rainbow three to put his dad away as his mom screams, “My son is the greatest!”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

While the father/son pickup game between Carmelo and Kiyan Anthony is fun to watch, it is actually informative, too. Kiyan wasn’t always a big-time college prospect, but as he moves through high school, his stock keeps shooting up.

RECOMMENDED
kobe bryant, lebron james, michael jordan, lebron james kobe bryant, michael jordan lebron james

Lakers’ LeBron James remembers ‘helluva night’ with Kobe Bryant at Michael Jordan’s 2013 birthday party

Jack Deignan ·

Spalding basketball, NBA, Ray Allen, Spalding basketballs

Remembering the basketball that every NBA player hated

Derick Quinanola ·

7 best Team USA men's basketball teams of all time, ranked

7 best Team USA men’s basketball teams of all time, ranked

Noam Gumerman ·

Last summer, Kiyan wasn’t even in ESPN’s top 100 players in the class of 2025. Just a year later, though, he is ranked No. 52 in the country and No. 1 in New York State. The younger Anthony now has offers from lots of big-time basketball schools, including Indiana, Michigan, Florida State, Maryland, Illinois, and Pittsburgh.

Plus, there is one more offer from Syracuse, the school where his dad won a national championship and started Carmelo Anthony on the path to NBA stardom.