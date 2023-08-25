Kiyan Anthony is a 6-foot-5 high school guard prospect out of Long Island Lutheran in New York. He is also NBA legend Carmelo Anthony’s son. The young hooper and his famous father hit the hardwood this summer, with Kiyan’s mom, La La Anthony watching on, and the son came out on top in an epic 1-on-1 duel.

La La posted a video to her Instagram of Kiyan and Carmelo Anthony going 1-on-1 while she and several others cheered them on. Kiyan scored the first bucket, but Carmelo is still a great basketball player, even retired at 39. He quickly got a few buckets back.

In the end, Kyian puts up a deep, rainbow three to put his dad away as his mom screams, “My son is the greatest!”

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan was COOKING his dad while playing 1 on 1 😅 (via lala/IG)pic.twitter.com/UY0FhOQcni — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 25, 2023

While the father/son pickup game between Carmelo and Kiyan Anthony is fun to watch, it is actually informative, too. Kiyan wasn’t always a big-time college prospect, but as he moves through high school, his stock keeps shooting up.

Last summer, Kiyan wasn’t even in ESPN’s top 100 players in the class of 2025. Just a year later, though, he is ranked No. 52 in the country and No. 1 in New York State. The younger Anthony now has offers from lots of big-time basketball schools, including Indiana, Michigan, Florida State, Maryland, Illinois, and Pittsburgh.

Plus, there is one more offer from Syracuse, the school where his dad won a national championship and started Carmelo Anthony on the path to NBA stardom.