The Casapianos host the Leoes! It’s time to check our Primeira Liga odds series, starring our Casa Pia-Sporting Lisbon prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Os Gansos has been on a good run lately, winning their sole friendly game and Taca de Portugal qualification matches. Casa Pia's first game in Portugal's top league saw them take a 3-0 win.

The Lions have secured four unbeaten games in the pre-season, which continued with their 3-2 win in their league opener. The Green and Whites are also joining the Taça de Portugal, Taça da Liga, and UEFA Europa League.

Here are the Casa Pia-Sporting Lisbon soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Primeira Liga Odds: Casa Pia-Sporting Lisbon Odds

Casa Pia AC: +650

Sporting Lisbon: -280

Draw: +350

Over 2.5 Goals: -136

Under 2.5 Goals: -102

How to Watch Casa Pia vs. Sporting Lisbon

TV: RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

Stream: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Time: 3:15 PM ET/ 12:15 PM PT

Why Casa Pia Can Beat Sporting Lisbon

Casa Pia has had a strong start to the new season, winning all three of their games. Their comprehensive victory in their opening league game could set the tone for the rest of the campaign. However, they face their first major test this weekend.

In their previous match, Casa Pia comfortably defeated SC Farense 3-0, with goals from Clayton, Pablo Roberto, and Godwin Saviour. Despite coach Filipe Martins admitting that the result did not reflect the struggles they faced, it should boost morale among the hosts. Casa Pia had 44% possession and 16 shots on goal, with seven on target.

Casa Pia has struggled defensively in recent times, conceding in five of their previous six games and leaking seven goals in the process. Although they are unbeaten in their last two league matches at home, they have not won at home in their last four league games, which has understandably frustrated their supporters.

Despite both being capital sides, there is a significant gap in class between Casa Pia and Sporting CP. Casa Pia will do well to extend their top-flight stay to a second season running.

Clayton is likely to start after scoring in the previous match, with Gaizka Larrazabal competing with Geraldes for a place on the right-hand side of the defense.

Casa Pia is one of nine teams to have started the campaign on a winning note. However, they have lost all of their previous matches against Sporting CP.

Casa Pia manager Filipe Martins will be pleased to have a fully injury-free squad to choose from for this game. They are likely to use a 3-4-3 formation in this match.

Why Sporting Lisbon Can Beat Casa Pia

Sporting CP finished fourth in the 2022-23 season, reaching the Taça de Liga runners-up, the Taça de Portugal's Third round, the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

In their previous match, Sporting CP secured a hard-fought 3-2 home victory over Vizela, taking a two-goal lead through Viktor Gyokeres' quickfire brace in the first half. Vizela drew level after the break, with Samuel Essende and Nuno Moreira scoring within two minutes. A dramatic end to the game saw Paulinho score the winner in the eighth minute of injury time. Sporting Lisbon had 61% possession and 23 attempts at goal, with seven on target.

Sporting CP has genuine title aspirations and has a 100% record against Casa Pia, which should continue in a comfortable win with goals at both ends. They have won ten of their last 12 away games across competitions.

Nuno Santos has resumed full training but may not feature yet, while Jerry St. Juste is dealing with a muscle injury and will not be available. Gyokeres, who scored a brace on his debut, is expected to start again. Paulinho, who came off the bench to score the winner, could also have an opportunity to feature from the outset, perhaps pairing with Gyokeres in a 3-5-2 formation.

Pedro Porro, Manuel Ugarte, Arthur Gomes, Tiago Tomás, and Youssef Chermiti are no longer with the team, while Rochinha and Sotiris Alexandropoulos are out on loan.

Final Casa Pia-Sporting Lisbon Prediction & Pick

Casa Pia will try to continue their good run so far, but Sporting's good record against them should stand out.

Final Casa Pia-Sporting Lisbon Prediction & Pick: Sporting Lisbon (-280), Over 2.5 goals (-136)