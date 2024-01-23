The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Milwaukee Bucks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin after a (30-13) start. Doc Rivers emerges as a potential candidate to replace him in the coming days. Assistant coach Joe Prunty is the interim coach for the time being.

The Cavaliers are on an eight-game win streak, and have moved into fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland has played the Bucks twice this season, and they are 1-1. In those two games, Donovan Mitchell has averaged 32.5 points per game. He has also recorded 16 total assists. Jarrett Allen is scoring 25.5 points per game while grabbing 12.5 rebounds. As a team, the Cavaliers are scoring 123 points per game against the Bucks. Darius Garland is still out of the lineup while Caris LeVert is dealing with a wrist injury.

The Bucks have won four of their last five games. Their one loss in those games came against the Cavaliers. In their two games against Cleveland this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 24.0 points and 4.5 assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in just one of the games, but he dropped 34 points and 16 rebounds in the game. Milwaukee should have a full lineup going into this game with the Cavaliers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of PointsBet.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Bucks Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Milwaukee Bucks: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are on an eight-game win streak, and a lot of that is because of their defense. In five of those eight games, the Cavaliers have allowed less than 100 points. In seven of those eight games, the Cavaliers have allowed less than 105 points. Their defense is giving up an average of 98.5 points per game during their win streak. The last time out against the Bucks, the Cavaliers allowed just 99 points. If Cleveland can keep playing defense like this, they will cover the spread and win the game.

The Cavaliers have allowed less than 105 points 17 times this season. That on its own is impressive. In those 17 games, the Cavaliers are 15-2. It will not be easy allowing less than 105 against the Bucks in this game. However, when the Cavaliers allow less than 115 points, they are 21-4. This is very possible for the Cavaliers. If they can do that, they will win this game.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win

Milwaukee should not be expected to score just 99 points in this game. It would be a surprise to see the Bucks score less than 110. Milwaukee scores the second-most points per game in the NBA at 124.6. This is a tough matchup with how the Cavaliers are playing, but the Bucks are a very good team. If the Bucks can put up some points in this game, they will be able to end the Cavaliers' win streak.

When the Bucks score at least 115 points this season, they are 28-6. This is a very attainable goal for them. They have already put up 119 points on the Cavaliers once this season. With a fully healthy lineup, the Bucks should be able to score.

Final Cavaliers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. The Cavaliers are playing the best basketball in the NBA, and the Bucks are one of the best teams. However, I am going to take the Cavaliers to cover the spread in this game. They are too hot not to bet on.

Final Cavaliers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers +7 (-110)