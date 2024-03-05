The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Cavaliers-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Cavaliers take on the Boston Celtics Tuesday night on ESPN.
Cleveland has beaten the Hawks three times this season, though. In those three games, Donovan Mitchell leads the team with 26.7 points per game. He is also averaging 7.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. Evan Mobley has played just one game against the Hawks this season, but he grabbed 19 rebounds in the win. As a team, the Cavaliers are averaging 123.7 points per game against Atlanta. Donovan Mitchell will miss this game as he deals with a knee injury. Max Strus and Caris LeVert are both questionable, as well.
The Hawks take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Both teams will be on the second game of a back-to-back.
In their three games against the Cavaliers this season, Trae Young is averaging 21.0 points and 8.3 assists per game. Dejounte Murray is next on the team with 19.3 points per game, as well. As a team, the Hawks are scoring just 106.3 points per game against the Cavaliers. However, Young is out after getting finger surgery.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Hawks Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: -2 (-110)
Moneyline: -126
Atlanta Hawks: +2 (-110)
Moneyline: +108
Over: 121.5 (-110)
Under: 121.5 (-110)
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and they have shown it against the Hawks. Allowing just 106.3 points per game against Atlanta is not an easy accomplishment as their offense is capable of getting hot at any moment. When the Cavaliers allow under 110 points this season, they are 27-6. Cleveland should have no problem doing that again in this one.
The Hawks are missing Trae Young, and they are not nearly as good offensively without him. Without Young this season, the Hawks are scoring 111.1 points per game. This is not a good number, and in today's NBA, it is not going to win many games. Because of this, the Cavaliers should be able to cover the spread with their defense alone.
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hawks have to find a way to get hot without Young. As mentioned, they do not score as many points without Young, but they can still make some things happen. Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovich, and Jalen Johnson are going to have to carry this team. If those three players can put together a strong game, the Hawks will be able to keep it close and cover the spread.
One thing to keep in mind is the Cavaliers are without their best player in Donovan Mitchell. He is the heart of their team and not having him is a huge blow. The Hawks really only have to worry about Darius Garland now, especially with Max Strus dealing with an injury of his own. Because of their injuries, the Cavaliers could have a harder time covering the spread against the Hawks.
Final Cavaliers-Hawks Prediction & Pick
I think losing Young is a bigger hit to the Hawks than Mitchell is to the Cavaliers. For that reason, I will take the Cavaliers to cover the spread.
Final Cavaliers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -2 (-110)