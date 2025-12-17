The Las Vegas Raiders have been an unmitigated disaster so far in the 2025 season, currently sitting at 2-12 after a blowout loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday by a score of 31-0. There was hope coming into this season that the Raiders would be able to turn things around with Geno Smith at quarterback and Pete Carroll at head coach, but thus far, they've somehow gotten even worse from a season ago.

With this being the case, many are expecting that the Carroll experiment could be short-lived, and on Wednesday, more fuel was added to that fire.

“…the proverbial hot seat chatter doesn't appear to be going away. As one source with knowledge of the Raiders' operation noted, what the team needs is what it thought it had with Antonio Pierce — a high-energy first-time head coach with a high ceiling,” reported Dan Graziano of ESPN. “The Raiders didn't have enough patience to find out whether Pierce… could mature into that. Either way, the Raiders appear to be in danger of a second consecutive one-and-done in the top leadership role.”

Graziano also noted that “the Raiders knew 2025 would be a bit of a slog due to some roster deficiencies, but they hoped they would stay competitive.”

Las Vegas certainly has been the opposite of competitive this year, only trailing the lowly Tennessee Titans for the worst point differential in the league up to this point in the season.

Not all of the bad vibes can be placed on the shoulders of Carroll, who has watched Smith decline dramatically into one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, and also seen other underperformance from around the roster.

However, in these situations, the coach is typically the first one to go.

Las Vegas will next take the field on Sunday vs the Houston Texans.