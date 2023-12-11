The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Orlando Magic as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Orlando Magic for the second time in the last six days Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cavaliers are 13-9 to begin the season. They have won seven of their last 10, including their last three, as well. Cleveland was able to beat the Magic by 10 last week in Cleveland. In that game, Donovan Mitchell dropped 35 points, six assists, and seven rebounds. Darius Garland had 26 points to go along with nine assists, as well. As a team, the Cavaliers shot 41.2 percent from three, and 53.5 percent from the field. Caris LeVert will miss this game with a knee injury, and Evan Mobley remains out with his own knee injury.

The Magic are having a very good season. They have done a good job acquiring young talent, and they play well as a team. Orlando is 15-7, and they have won eight of their last 10. In the first game against Cleveland, Paolo Banchero put up 42 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the team. Cole Anthony was the second leading scorer on the team with 19 points off the bench. Franz Wagner had a respectable game, as well. He had 14 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. The Magic were brutal from three-point range in the loss, though. They were just 2-23 in the loss. Jalen Suggs is a game-time decision for the game Monday night.

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1.5 (-108)

Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 226.5 (-112)

Under: 226.5 (-108)

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers played well in the first game against the Magic, and that was because of their defense. As mentioned, the Cavaliers held the Magic to just 2-23 from deep. Now, part of that was the Magic just missing their shots, but the Cavaliers still have to play tough defense. I would not expect the Magic to be held to just two threes in this game, but I would expect the Cavaliers to continue to play tough defense.

Cleveland is ninth in the NBA in field goal percentage. They shoot 47.8 percent as a team, but they are a team that loves to slow down the pace. Cleveland takes the seventh-fewest shots in the NBA. The Cavaliers can not allow the Magic to speed up the game on them. If the Cavaliers can keep playing as they have been, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic are a much better team than they showed the first time around. Orlando is top half of the league in scoring, top-10 in field goal percentage, and they take the second-most free throws per game. Orlando is not a three-point shooting team, but they should be able to make a few more in this game than they did in the first one. The Magic will almost definitely shoot better in this game, and that will help them cover the spread.

Final Cavaliers-Magic Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game, and fun to watch. When it comes to the winner, I am going to put my money on the Magic. I think Orlando will shoot better and play a much better game in this one.

Final Cavaliers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Magic -1.5 (-112), Over 226.5 (-112)