The Cleveland Cavaliers are still rolling at the start of the 2024-25 season as they knocked off the Washington Wizards 118-87 on Tuesday night. While the Cavaliers won't make it out of their NBA Cup group after suffering a pair of losses in tournament play, they are still locked into the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

During Tuesday's Group C finale against the Wizards, point guard Darius Garland went down with a head injury. Garland is currently being evaluated and did not return to the game, according to the team in a social media post. He suffered the injury when going up for a shot and catching an elbow from Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas.

Garland played just 17 minutes on Tuesday night and was off to a good start, scoring 12 points and notching three assists. He also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

Garland's injury came shortly after an injury scare to star guard Donovan Mitchell, who is an early MVP candidate after leading the Cavaliers on this red-hot start. Mitchell has been crucial in closing out a number of fourth quarters for the Cavaliers this season. Mitchell later returned to the game, but this has been a stressful night for Cleveland dans despite a fairly routine win over one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

A head injury isn't ideal for the star point guard, who missed significant time last season after fracturing his jaw, an injury that required surgery and kept him out for an extended period. Even after Garland returned, he was understandably a bit hesitant and the effects from the injury lingered while he was on the court.

Garland has been a massive part of the Cavaliers' league-best 19-3 start this season. Entering Tuesday night, Garland was averaging 20.8 points per game and 6.9 assists per night while shooting an astounding 45.2% from 3-point range on high volume. His scoring has been a major boost for the Cavaliers, especially on nights where Mitchell isn't shooting it well. If he is forced to miss significant time, it will be a big blow for one of the best teams in the NBA.