The Cleveland Cavaliers were upset by the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their 2023 NBA Playoffs first round series by a score of 101-97. Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro says that in Game 2, the Cavaliers will be ready for Jalen Brunson‘s ‘antics’ in terms of drawing fouls, reports New York Post’s Zach Braziller.

Jalen Brunson had 27 points while only shooting 4-4 from the free-throw line, so a majority of his points did not come from the stripe. Meanwhile, Okoro only made one shot from the field and had the same amount of free-throw attempts, so it is an interesting critique coming from the Cavaliers guard. Nonetheless, taking a post-game jab at an opposing player is par for the course come NBA Playoffs basketball.

Game 1 between the Cavaliers and Knicks was close throughout, although the Knicks held an advantage for more than 41 minutes. New York was led by Jalen Brunson and the return of Julius Randle from an ankle injury; Brunson poured in his aforementioned 27, while Randle had 19 points and 10 rebounds, with his 10th board leading to game-sealing free-throws from Quentin Grimes.

The Knicks have to be thrilled to have Randle back on the court, who hadn’t played in a game since March 29th. He showed some signs of rust, but overall put together a very solid effort in helping the Knicks secure a Game 1 victory.

Looking ahead to Game 2, the Knicks and Cavaliers will play Tuesday night in Cleveland before heading to New York City. Going into the contest, Isaac Okoro should focus more on helping teammate Donovan Mitchell carry less of a load for the Cavaliers. If Mitchell mimics his 38 point Game 1 performance and the Cavaliers lose again, the Knicks will feel pretty good about their chances of advancing in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.