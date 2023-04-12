The New York Knicks return to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, who make their first playoff appearance since the days of LeBron James. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a special Knicks-Cavaliers playoff series top prop predictions and picks.

In the last ten seasons, the four seed is 9-11 against the five seed in the playoff series, with it going 5-5 in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have the star power and defense to make this a 12th win for the five-seed. The Cavaliers are favored to win this series though. They finished the season 51-31, while the Knicks were 47-35 on the year. Cleveland finished the season with the better BPI, primarily due to their higher-ranked defense, but the Knicks are better on offense and it should be an exciting series.

Here are the Knicks-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Knicks – Cavaliers Series Prop Bet: Series Total Games

In the last ten seasons, the series between a four and a five seed has gone to six games eight times. The second most common occurrence is seven games that have happened five times, with five games happening four and four games happening three times. This year, the Knicks won three of the four games in the season-long series, and only one game has been within ten points. Still, Cleveland is healthy and made good acquisitions via the trade. Julius Randle is hoppled with an ankle injury, and the Knicks have been extremely streaky coming down the stretch. It has been since February 10th that they did not have either back-to-back wins or back-to-back losses. With that, the second-shortest odds on the board for a six-game series lie here, and for good reason. The Knicks will either crumble quickly or rise.

Knicks-Cavaliers Series Prop Bet- Series Total Games Prediction: This takes six games.

Knicks-Cavaliers Series Prop Bet- Series Total Games Prediction: Six Games (+210)

Knicks – Cavaliers Series Prop Bet: Series Spread

This is a good place to hedge a bet. Most likely if this series is going six games, it is due to another playoff disappointment by the Knicks. They have talent though with a solid nine-man rotation that can fatigue other teams. If you take the six-game prop at $10, and then Knicks +1.5 at $15, you can make out here. This means, if the series goes six you pay out $31.00, a $21 profit. If you place $15 on Knicks +1.5 you make a profit of $11.72. That means as long as the Knicks do not get swept or lose in five, money is to be made. It is just a $1.72 profit on $10 if the series goes 7, but it is a safe hedge with two fairly evenly matched teams. If the Knicks win in six though, the profit is $32.72!

Knicks-Cavaliers Series Prop Bet- Series Total Games Prediction: Close series and Knicks cover 1.5 games

Knicks-Cavaliers Series Prop Bet- Series Total Games Prediction: Knicks +1.5 Games (-128)

Knicks – Cavaliers Series Prop Bet: Series Correct Score

While the Knicks are good, the Cavs are better. Donovan Mitchell has been a huge addition to Cleveland. He is averaging a career-high 28.3 points per game, which is 7th in the NBA. The Cavs also have the better defense on the year. In the playoffs, the defense can go a long way. While the Cavs did not show it in the regular season against the Knicks, they will step up in the playoffs. Danny Green could also play a role. He has playoff experience and is solid from three. He has not played a ton since being acquired, but his experience may be big for the Cavs. Unless Randle is back and near 100%, the Knicks do not have a chance in this series.

Knicks-Cavaliers Series Prop Bet- Series Correct Score: Cavaliers win in 6.

Knicks-Cavaliers Series Prop Bet- Series Correct Score: Cavaliers 4-2 (+490)

Knicks – Cavaliers Series Prop Bet: Game 1 Prop Bets

Prop bets for game one are starting to trickle in. The first play here is Donovan Mitchell. He has scored over 40 points in his last four games and has been under thirty just three times in his last ten games. His Points+Assists+Rebounds number is set at 39.5 If Randle is not playing, he will easily exceed this. He is over this in five of his last ten games, and the playoffs only increase the intensity.

Secondly, is Evan Mobley. He has only hit the 9 rebound marker three times in his last ten games. He is a solid rebounder, but the Knicks are a good rebounding team. Again, Randle plays a factor, but still, Mobley has not shown that he can get rebounds consistently. The line is at 8.5 rebounds currently, and for this one, he does not make it.

Knicks-Cavaliers Series Prop Bet- Pick: Donovan Mitchell over 39.5 PAR (-120)

Knicks-Cavaliers Series Prop Bet- Pick: Evan Mobley Rebounds Under 8.5 (-136)