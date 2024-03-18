The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to take on the Indiana Pacers Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Cavaliers-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.
The Cavaliers are 42-25 this season, but they have lost three of their last four games. They have also lost their two games against the Pacers this season. In those games, Evan Mobley has averaged 23.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. Donovan Mitchell dropped 38 points in his one game played against the Pacers, as well. As a team, the Cavaliers are scoring 114.5 points per game against Indiana on the season. Unfortunately, Mobley and Max Strus are out while Donovan Mitchell is doubtful.
The Pacers are 38-30 this season, and they have won three of their last four games. As mentioned, the Pacers are 2-0 against the Cavaliers this season, as well. In those games, Myles Turner has averaged 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Tyrese Haliburton is at 19.5 points, but he has averaged an impressive 13.0 assists per game against the Cavaliers. The Pacers, as a team, are scoring 123.0 points per game in the two games played against Cleveland.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Pacers Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +245
Indiana Pacers: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -300
Over: 223 (-110)
Under: 223 (-110)
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Indiana
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers have not scored very well against the Pacers this season, but they should be able to put up some points in this game. Indiana is allowing 121.1 points per game this season, which is the third-worst in the NBA. The Cavaliers need to take advantage of Indiana's poor defensive play and make their shots. If they can do that, they will be able to cover this spread, even without Mitchell and Mobley in the lineup.
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
As mentioned, the Pacers have not played good defense on the season as a whole. However, since March 1st, the Pacers are allowing just 114.9 points per game. They have gotten better as the season has gone on, and it has shown. When Indiana allows less than 115 points this season, they are 17-6. Without Mitchell and Mobley, the Cavaliers will struggle, and the Pacers should be able to hold them to a lower score.
The Pacers are averaging 123.0 points against a very good defensive team in the Cavaliers, as well. It is not a surprise as the Pacers are one of the top-scoring teams in the league, though. When Indiana puts up 115 points or more in a game this season, they are 36-13. Getting to this point mark is very important for them, and they should have no problem doing so in this one.
Final Cavaliers-Pacers Prediction & Pick
I like this matchup when both teams are healthy. However, with the Cavaliers missing some key players, the game shifts in favor of the Pacers. Indiana is healthy, and they have been able to play well against the Cavaliers on the season. For that reason, I like the Pacers to cover this spread at home and beat the Cavaliers for the third time this season.
Final Cavaliers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -7.5 (-110)