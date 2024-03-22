The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Cavaliers are 43-26 this season, so they are playing good basketball. In their win over the Timberwolves earlier this season, the Cavaliers were able to put up 113 points against a solid defense. Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland combined for 67 points in the win. Allen was also able to grab 18 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell did not play in the game, and he will remain out for this game as he fractured his nose. Max Strus and Evan Mobley are both questionable, as well.
The Timberwolves are 47-22 this season, and they have won just five of their last 10 games. Their record has them sitting in third place in the Western Conference at the moment. They are just 1.5 games back of the first place team, though. Minnesota lost to the Cavaliers earlier this month by nine points. In that game, Naz Reid scored 34 points off the bench to lead the team. Anthony Edwards had 19 points, as well. Reid and Rudy Gobert both sat out Tuesday's game, and they will be questionable for the game Friday.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Timberwolves Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +240
Minnesota Timberwolves: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -295
Over: 207 (-110)
Under: 207 (-110)
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers are a very good defensive team, and it showed in their win over Minnesota earlier this season. The Cavaliers allowed 104 points, which is five points below their season average. Cleveland allows just 109.4 points per game on the season as a whole. When the Cavaliers allow less than 110 points this season, they are 31-7. The Cavaliers should be able to have another solid defensive game and hold the Timberwolves down in this game.
The Cavaliers scored 113 points on the backs of Garland and Allen in their first matchup with the Timberwolves. It is not easy to score on Minnesota, but the Cavaliers were able to do it. When Cleveland scores over 110 points this season, they are 33-12. If Cleveland can put up at least 110, they will win this game on the road.
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Timberwolves should be able to play good defense, and they have to if they want to win this game. Yes, the Cavaliers do not have Mitchell, but Garland and Allen are both very capable of leading the team to a win. Minnesota allows the fewest points per game this season, though. The Timberwolves also hold teams to the lowest field goal percentage, fourth-lowest three-point percentage, and they force the seventh-most turnovers. If the Timberwolves can keep this up, they are going to cover this spread at home.
Final Cavaliers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
I am expecting a tight game. Both defenses can get the job done, so I am also expecting the under to hit. With that said, I like the Cavaliers to cover this spread. Minnesota's three big men are hurt, so they will struggle in the paint. Expect Allen to have a good game as he and Garland lead the Cavaliers to win.
Final Cavaliers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers +7.5 (-110)