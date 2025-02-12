ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the struggling Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET. The Cavaliers, riding a three-game road winning streak, boast the NBA's second-best offense (122.5 PPG) and a solid defense (112.1 PPG allowed). Led by their sharp-shooting (39.5% from three), Cleveland looks to exploit Toronto's weak perimeter defense. The Raptors, meanwhile, have struggled on both ends, ranking 21st in scoring (110.7 PPG) and 25th in points allowed (116.5 PPG). Watch for Scottie Barnes (19.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG) to lead Toronto's effort against the surging Cavs.

Here are the Cavaliers-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Raptors Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -13 (-110)

Moneyline: -620

Toronto Raptors: -13 (-110)

Moneyline: +460

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to secure a victory against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, continuing their dominant run this season. With a league-best 43-10 record, the Cavs have been firing on all cylinders, boasting the NBA's second-highest offensive rating at 122.5 points per game. Their success stems from a lethal combination of efficient shooting and balanced scoring, led by their All-Star trio of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers' sharpshooting has been particularly impressive, as they lead the league in both two-point and three-point field goal percentages. This offensive firepower will be difficult for the struggling Raptors defense to contain, especially considering Toronto ranks 25th in points allowed per game at 116.5.

Defensively, the Cavaliers have a significant edge as well. Their frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen provides elite rim protection, which could stifle Toronto's interior scoring attempts. The Raptors, already shorthanded due to injuries to key players like Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett, will likely struggle to generate consistent offense against Cleveland's stout defense. Furthermore, the Cavaliers have dominated the head-to-head matchups this season, winning all three previous encounters by an average margin of 17.3 points. With the Raptors seemingly focused on their long-term rebuild and potentially eyeing the upcoming draft, the motivated Cavaliers should have little trouble extending their winning streak and further solidifying their position atop the Eastern Conference standings.

While the odds may be stacked against them, the Toronto Raptors have a fighting chance to upset the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Despite their struggling record, the Raptors have shown flashes of potential this season, particularly on their home court where they've managed to secure 12 of their 16 wins. The Cavaliers, although boasting an impressive 43-10 record, may be due for a letdown game, especially considering they're in the midst of a road trip. Toronto's young core, led by Scottie Barnes, who's averaging a solid 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, has the energy and athleticism to potentially catch the Cavs off guard.

Furthermore, the Raptors' recent acquisitions, including RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, have been working to find their rhythm within the team's system. This game could be the perfect opportunity for these players to showcase their talents and prove their worth to the franchise. The Cavaliers, despite their dominance this season, have shown vulnerability on the road, where their record isn't as stellar as their home performance. If the Raptors can exploit this weakness and capitalize on the home-court advantage, they might just pull off the upset. Additionally, with potential injuries affecting both teams, the Raptors' depth and young talent could prove crucial in a closely contested match. While it's an uphill battle, the NBA is known for its unpredictability, and Wednesday night could be the Raptors' chance to shock the league with a statement win against one of the top teams in the East.

Final Cavaliers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

In a clash of contrasting fortunes, the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Despite the Raptors' home-court advantage, the Cavaliers' superior offensive firepower and defensive prowess make them clear favorites. Expect Cleveland's All-Star trio of Mitchell, Garland, and Mobley to dominate, exploiting Toronto's weak perimeter defense. The Raptors, led by Scottie Barnes, will put up a fight, but their struggles on both ends of the court will likely continue against the league's second-best offense. While Toronto's young core might show flashes of potential, Cleveland's balanced attack and rim protection should prove too much to handle as they cover the spread and extend their road-winning streak to four games.

Final Cavaliers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers-13 (-110), Over 235.5 (-110)