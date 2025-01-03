Far away from home, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still rolling through their Western Conference road trip to take on Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. Last time out, the Cavs defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 122-110, their final contest against LeBron James this season. The Mavericks, meanwhile, lost to the Houston Rockets 110-99 and are on a three-game losing streak.

This will be the first of two matchups between either team this season. Due to their different conferences, there are only two chances for the Cavs and Mavericks to square off. Regardless, with the pressure of playing in Dallas and dealing with injuries, the Cavs could have their hands full against the Mavericks.

Who is unavailable for the Mavericks against Cleveland?

The Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic (calf), Dante Exum (wrist), and Naji Marshall (suspension) against the Cavs. Maxi Kleber (oblique) and P.J. Washington (knee) are both questionable and will likely be game-time decisions for Dallas.

Doncic is still sidelined with a calf strain, which will likely keep him out for January. He's supposed to be re-evaluated on the 25th, but there's no guarantee he's ready to play by then. Until he returns, Kyrie Irving holds the offense in his hands.

Exum is still recovering after undergoing wrist surgery that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least three months. Marshall, meanwhile, is serving his fourth and final game of his four-game suspension after the Mavericks forward had a third-quarter dustup with Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic.

Washington is questionable against Cleveland after leaving Dallas's loss to Houston with a knee sprain. He got hurt right before the end of the half and was ruled out for the second half. Hopefully, the floor-spacing big man is available for the Mavericks. If he isn't, then Dallas risks losing their fourth straight game.

Who is unavailable for the Cavs against Dallas?

The Cavs will be without Emoni Bates (NBA G League assignment, two-way), Isaac Okoro (shoulder), and Luke Travers (NBA G League assignment, two-way). Sharpshooter Sam Merrill, meanwhile, is considered doubtful due to a sprained right ankle.

This will be the seventh straight game Okoro has missed for the Cavs after suffering a sprained right AC joint against the Brooklyn Nets. The Cleveland forward will be reevaluated in two weeks, and the team said it will update his status and return “as appropriate.”

Okoro is one of the team's best defensive players and has become much more dependable on offense. He is averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 21 minutes through 23 games with 16 starts. Merrill, meanwhile, is the Cavs' most significant perimeter shooter from the bench. He has an outside chance to play Friday, but the doubtful tag suggests that's an unlikely scenario. Caris LeVert and Max Strus should see more minutes off the bench if Merrill doesn't suit up.

How will Sam Merrill's injury impact the Cavs' chances against the Mavericks?

The inability to contain Irving is only compounded if Merrill cannot play. If Merrill cannot go, Cleveland's offense could struggle to match Dallas' if Irving gets rolling. Merrill takes the second-most three-point attempts off the bench for the Cavs, connecting on 32.8% of them. While Cleveland still has numerous three-point shooting threats elsewhere on their roster, having Merrill balance things between starters and reserves is critical.

