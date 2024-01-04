It appears as if LeBron and Giannis are heading back to All-Star Weekend!

With the 2024 NBA All-Star Game just over a month away, the league announced on Thursday that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the fan vote.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Next fan update: 1/11. pic.twitter.com/KbFeBRTsnF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 4, 2024

Antetokounmpo has received the most votes out of any player in the league with 2,171,812 total votes. James, who is in his 21st NBA season, has received 2,008,645 total votes thus far. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were the next three on the list to receive the most votes. All of these stars were featured in ClutchPoints' 2024 NBA All-Star Game predictions.

Giannis has been having yet another sensational season and has the Bucks just 2.5 games behind the Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference at 24-10 overall. In a total of 33 games this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. This is why the Bucks star once again finds himself in the conversations for the MVP award.

For James, what he has been able to achieve at 39 years old in his 21st NBA season is remarkable. Despite the Lakers' recent stumble in the standings, LeBron has continued to prove that he is one of the best players in the entire league. Through 32 games, James has averaged 25.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from three-point range. As crazy as it may sound, James seems to be getting better as he gets older.

Along with all the regular superstars listed above, who are accustomed to being named All-Stars, a slew of potential first-time All-Stars are receiving recognition in the fan vote. Alperen Sengun, Mikal Bridges, Paolo Banchero, Kyle Kuzma, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Derrick White, Austin Reaves, Chet Holmgren, and Victor Wembanyama are all listed inside the Top 10 for total votes in either the frontcourt or backcourt for their respective conferences.

Based on the total results, the most likely combination of players to make up the Western Conference All-Star starters is Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Durant, and James. In the Eastern Conference, the most likely starters based on the first fan vote are Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Embiid, Tatum, and Antetokounmpo.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to decide All-Star starters, while NBA players and a media panel will account for 25% each. The next update on the fan voting will be given by the NBA on January 11.