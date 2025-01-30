The Cleveland Cavaliers have spent the 2024-25 NBA season solidifying their status as legitimate championship contenders. With an impressive 38-9 record, they’ve exceeded even the most optimistic preseason projections. Powered by their dynamic young core and an elite defensive presence, the Cavs have established themselves as a dominant force in the Eastern Conference. However, standing still at the trade deadline is rarely advisable. With an opportunity to bolster their roster further, Cleveland’s ideal trade scenario for 2025 centers around acquiring Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant.

Cleveland’s Rise to Contender Status

Cleveland has been nothing short of dominant this season. The Cavs have torn through the Eastern Conference, securing one of the league’s top records. This is one of the most talked-about teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline. As such, Cleveland is widely seen as a franchise that could make a move to enhance its chances of competing for a title. Sure, a blockbuster trade isn’t necessarily expected. However, the Cavs could realistically target a high-impact role player to fine-tune their roster and strengthen their push for an NBA Finals berth.

Here we will discuss the player who's part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' dream scenario for the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Do the Cavs Need More Shooting?

The Cavs have maintained their league-leading ranks in three-point shooting and effective field goal percentage. That makes it seem as though their offensive efficiency is here to stay. However, the sustainability of certain individual performances remains uncertain. Caris LeVert, a career 34.8 percent shooter from deep, is unlikely to maintain his 42.0 percent clip. The same goes for Isaac Okoro (career 35.2 percent), who is currently hitting 39.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Ty Jerome are all converting at unusually high rates that may not hold as the season progresses. One may see that as pessimistic, but it can also be seen as realistic.

Cleveland is undoubtedly talented enough to stand pat at the deadline. Their offense thrives beyond just elite perimeter shooting. In addition, their defense, anchored by Mobley, continues to be one of the toughest to crack. However, if the Cavs seek reinforcements to mitigate potential shooting regression, they may explore acquiring either a defensive specialist on the wing or a proven marksman.

The Perfect Fit?

As dominant as the Cavs have been, the Eastern Conference remains highly competitive. The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and New Yok Knicks each present formidable challenges that could disrupt Cleveland’s championship aspirations. Yes, the Cavs have excelled defensively. However, they still lack a versatile wing who can alleviate offensive pressure from Mitchell and Garland while also bringing elite defensive capabilities against the East’s premier forwards.

Enter Jerami Grant. He is a dynamic two-way player with significant playoff experience. Currently averaging over 14.0 points per game for a struggling Portland Trail Blazers squad, Grant is a strong perimeter defender who can guard both wings and stretch fours. His versatility would be crucial against the likes of Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Mikal Bridges. Offensively, his ability to create his own shot and space the floor makes him a seamless fit alongside Cleveland’s backcourt stars. Yes, his scoring numbers are down now, but he doesn't need to score 20 or more points a game on this team. More importantly, he brings the kind of skill set that complements the Cavs' existing core.

Crafting the Deal: How Cleveland Can Get Grant

For Portland, a viable trade package could include Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, and a couple of future draft picks. LeVert, in particular, provides a blend of immediate impact and long-term assets. He brings valuable playmaking and scoring, while Okoro adds defensive prowess that aligns with the Trail Blazers’ rebuilding efforts. The inclusion of draft capital further enhances Portland’s ability to reshape its roster.

Jerami Grant represents the kind of bold, strategic move that championship teams make. He fills a glaring need, provides defensive versatility, and offers a reliable scoring option to complement Cleveland’s stars. If the Cavs have the chance to acquire Grant at the trade deadline, they must seize the opportunity.

Final Thoughts

The Cavs have already built an exceptional foundation, but championships are won by teams that refuse to settle. Acquiring Jerami Grant wouldn’t just reinforce their position among the league’s elite—it could be the catalyst that propels them to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2018. The East is loaded with contenders, and Cleveland needs every advantage it can get. If the front office is serious about making a deep playoff run, pushing for Grant at the trade deadline could be the defining moment of their season.