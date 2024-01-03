The Washington Wizards visit the Cleveland Cavaliers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Wizards have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. They are 6-26 this season, and they have lost seven of their last 10 games. Kyle Kuzma is playing some good basketball, but he is about the only one on the Wizards doing so. He is scoring 23.1 points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Jordan Poole is the second-leading scorer on the team, but he is at just 17.2 points per game while his rebounds and assists are underwhelming.

The Cavaliers are 18-15 this season, but they have dropped their last two games. Those games were against the Milwaukee Bucks and the new-look Toronto Raptors. Cleveland is without Evan Mobley and Darius Garland for the time being, and they are struggling without them. Those two players are second and third on the team in scoring. However, Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.9 steals.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Cavaliers Odds

Washington Wizards: +10 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10 (-110)

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards need to take advantage of Garland and Mobley being out. With Mitchell as their main scorer, the Wizards just have to make sure he is not the one to beat them. If Washington can limit Mitchell's scoring, the Cavaliers are going to struggle. Max Strus, Jarrett Allen, and Caris LeVert will not be good enough to win as individuals.

Washington is actually a pretty good scoring team. They average 116.7 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA. Their field goal percentage ranks eighth in the NBA while they make the sixth-most field goals per game. Washington needs to play well offensively, and they have the ability to do so. If they can keep it up, they will cover the spread.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers have a pretty easy matchup on the offensive side of the court. The Wizards are the worst scoring defense in the NBA. They allow 126.2 points per game, so the Cavaliers should be able to put up a good amount of points in this game, even without Mobley and Garland.

Cleveland is 9-5 when they score 115+ points this season. I do not think they will have any problem getting to that point total in this game. The Wizards have allowed 115+ in 26 of their 32 games this season. Cleveland should easily score 115, and possibly cover this spread.

Final Wizards-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are 10-points favorites, and it is for good reason. The Wizards are not a good team this season, and they do not play any defense. I do expect this game to a blowout with Donovan Mitchell putting up a big game. The Cavaliers are good enough to cover this spread, and that will be my pick. I am taking the Cavaliers to cover this spread. I do think Cleveland will hold Washington down, as well, so I am taking the under.

Final Wizards-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -10 (-110), Under 239.5 (-110)