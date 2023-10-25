Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has purchased a minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania Athletic.

It's not known exactly how much of a stake Garrett has purchased in the Cavs, but Garrett is known as a huge basketball fan who plays frequently. He participated in the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game when the Cavs hosted the event in 2022.

In a statement released Wednesday, Cavs Chairman and Governor Dan Gilbert said that the team was honored to welcome Garrett into the ownership group:

“As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization’s commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region,” Gilbert said. “We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles’ passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise.”

Garrett also expressed his excitement about joining the Cavaliers' ownership group:

“I have admired the Cavaliers organization’s hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland,” said Garrett. “To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan’s leadership, is truly a dream come true.”

In 2021, fellow Cleveland sports legend LeBron James seemingly paved the way for Garrett into minority ownership in different leagues when he joined Fenway Sports Group as a partner, giving him an ownership stake in subsidiaries that include the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, Roush Fenway Racing and the regional sports network NESN.

Myles Garrett isn't just thriving off the field, he had sports fans buzzing on Sunday with a dominant game against the Indianapolis Colts that saw him become the first player since at least 2000 with multiple sacks, multiple forced fumbles, and a blocked kick.