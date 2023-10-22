The performance of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during a Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts drew plenty of hyped reactions from across Twitter.

Myles Garrett needs to think about clearing a spot in his trophy case… — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 22, 2023

Myles Garrett is in his seventh NFL season, turns 28 in December and has 7.5 sacks through six games. This is the prime window for one of the best athletes the NFL has ever seen. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 22, 2023

I think Myles Garrett has played the best game by a Browns defender in my life and it’s not halftime yet. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) October 22, 2023

Myles Garrett today pic.twitter.com/gnpxkDnTUb — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 22, 2023

Myles knock it off man!!! You’re INSANE #GoBrowns🐶 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 22, 2023

Myles Garrett, the former No. 1 selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, garnered six tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles by the half of Sunday's game. He forced a strip sack in the end zone late in the second quarter that led to a Browns recovery for a touchdown. Garrett blocked a field goal from Colts kicker Matt Gay as the game was tied at 14-14. The former Texas A&M defensive end became the first player since at least 2000 with multiple sacks, multiple forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal in the same game, according to a Sunday tweet from FOX Sports: NFL.

Myles Garrett led the Browns with 16 sacks and 18 tackles for loss during the 2022 NFL season. The Browns ended the 2022 season with a total of 34 sacks, putting them on par with the Green Bay Packers and one behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, according to NFL.com. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection added 26 quarterback hits, 60 tackles, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles last season. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell gave Garrett a shoutout as he recorded 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and five quarterback hits during the Browns' 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

“Bruh @Flash_Garrett you cold blooded,” Mitchell wrote in a September tweet.

The Browns entered Sunday's matchup with a 3-2 record in the 2023 NFL season. They prevailed in wins over the Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers but fell in losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Myles Garrett earned four quarterback hits, one sack and one tackle for loss in Cleveland's victory over Cincinnati. Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith added four quarterback hits of his own during the Week 1 victory at Cleveland Browns Stadium.