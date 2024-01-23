The Magic need to do better after getting crushed by a red-hot Cavs team.

The Orlando Magic, fresh off a win against the Miami Heat, faced a sobering 126-99 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. The Cavs, on a notable eight-game winning streak, averaged 121 points per game recently, showcasing their prowess as a top-tier three-point shooting team with a 40.5% efficiency during that duration.

Magic unable to contain scorching hot Cavs

The Magic, known for their defensive acumen, were caught off guard, particularly in defending the three-point line. Cleveland's hot shooting was evident right from the opening quarter, hitting 8 of 12 from beyond the arc, setting a formidable 38-19 lead. This was uncharacteristic for the Magic, who have been one of the top teams in limiting opponents' three-point percentage at 35.9%. However, on this night, they allowed the Cavaliers to sink 20 three-pointers at a staggering 52.6% rate.

Sam Merrill of the Cavaliers was a particular thorn in the side for Orlando. Merrill ended the game with a game-high 26 points, tying his career-best in three-pointers made with eight. His exceptional play was a key factor in the Cavs' dominant performance and highlighted the Magic's struggles in dealing with less familiar players who haven't had significant playing time in their previous encounters.

Paolo Banchero highlights Sam Merrill's big night in win over Magic

Orlando forward Paolo Banchero reflected on the team's underestimation of the Cavs' momentum and the surprise performance by players like Sam Merrill.

“You could just tell the way they were playing that they are on a win streak,” Banchero said after finishing the game with 18 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds. But his individual performance was overshadowed by the team's overall struggle.

“We have to be better, more aware, and more locked in,” Paolo Banchero emphasized, specifically pointing out Merrill's impact as a wake-up call for the team. “For instance, I think Sam Merrill is a perfect example. He hasn't played much against us before, but tonight, he came in and killed us.”

“When you look at the personnel, you can’t read names, you gotta watch film and look at what guys [Sam Merrill] have been doing. That goes for everybody, myself included” said Paolo Banchero on tonight’s lackluster performance pic.twitter.com/r3DSDMeOf7 — Fawzan Amer (@FawzanAmer_) January 23, 2024

Head Coach Jamahl Mosley also highlighted the team's 15 turnovers as a significant issue contributing to the Magic's poor performance.

“We turned it over allowing them to get a lot of early, easy shots and easy looks,” Mosley stated. He stressed the importance of the upcoming practices, focusing on recovery and a return to the form demonstrated in the game against Miami. “Very necessary, extremely necessary,” he added, underlining the need for better preparation against top three-point shooting teams.

With this loss, the Magic now 23-21 on the season, turn their focus to the upcoming road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The game, scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, presents another challenge for the Magic to bounce back after such a lopsided loss.