Caris LeVert is currently questionable against the Magic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the hottest team in basketball right now, winning eight of their last 10 and currently riding a seven-game winning streak–the longest active streak in the NBA. Heading into their upcoming tilt against the Orlando Magic, the usual suspects are on the injury report for Cleveland.

Cavs injury report

Emoni Bates (G League assignment), Darius Garland (jaw), Ty Jerome (ankle), Evan Mobley (knee) and Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment) are unavailable for the Cavs. Mobley and Garland have been unavailable for Cleveland since the team ruled both of them out on December 15, 2023 until early into 2024. Jerome, meanwhile, hasn't suited up since the team's home-opening loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder in October.

Caris LeVert, on the other hand, is listed as questionable as Cleveland's sixth man deals with a nagging wrist injury. LeVert was unavailable for the Cavs the other night against the Atlanta Hawks, but Cleveland still won handily without him, defeating Atlanta 119-95. Whether or not LeVert is available for the Cavs against the Magic will ultimately depend on his wrist, likely making him a game-time decision.

Before sitting against the Hawks, LeVert hasn't missed a game since December 23 against the Chicago Bulls and has been strong off the bench in the absence of Garland, averaging 19.8 points on 45.9 percent shooting and 5.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per game over his last eight appearances. But, if LeVert ends up sidelined for the second consecutive game, Sam Merrill, Georges Niang, and Craig Porter Jr. would likely be candidates for increased roles.

Magic injury report

On Orlando's side, Cleveland could get a vulnerable Magic squad playing in a second back-to-back game after dealing with the Miami Heat in South Beach the night before. Against Miami, Orlando was only without Gary Harris, dealing with a right calf sprain. But, star forward Franz Wagner was considered a game-time decision for the Magic leading up to the battle with the Heat due to a sprained right ankle.

While Wagner was able to play against Miami, the nature of ankle sprains can be tricky, and ultimately, Orlando could elect to rest Wagner in the second game of a back-to-back against Cleveland. While the Magic are frightening even without Wagner on the floor, it makes Orlando much easier for the Cavs to handle without their German star. But, considering how elite Cleveland has been defensively lately, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will likely scheme up a game plan to turn the screws enough against the Magic and whomever they have available to secure a win.

Getting a win in Atlanta would be a great way to continue this road trip for Cleveland. Even if LeVert is unavailable, given that they have Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Max Strus–who suffered a nasty fall in Atlanta–the Cavs will probably take advantage of a fatigued Magic squad early and never look back.

This game will be massive for both teams in the grand scheme of the Eastern Conference standings, with Orlando several games behind an ascending Cleveland squad. Considering how the Magic have been sliding lately, an offensive attack spearheaded by Mitchell, Strus and Allen should be more than enough to take care of business, giving the Cavs their eighth win in a row.