Things have almost seemed too easy for the Cleveland Cavaliers for the better part of this season. Although the Cavs are no longer undefeated, no other NBA team can hold a candle to Cleveland's dominant record. Cleveland has made winning routine and has found ways to embarrass opponents on either end of the floor. However, when the undermanned and underwhelming Utah Jazz came to town, it gave the Cavs something they hadn't had much of this season: a shock to the system.

Throughout the matchup, Cleveland got everything former Cavs players Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and their Jazz teammates could muster. After a competitive first half featured 15 lead changes and eight ties, the Cavs found their offensive rhythm early in the second half, making five 3s during the opening moments of the third quarter, allowing Cleveland to build the night’s first double-digit lead. It went in front by a game-high 17 around the midway point of the third. The Cavs led by 11 going into the fourth.

However, despite feeling like Cleveland had put Utah away for good entering the final frame, the Jazz wouldn't go away. Clinging to a three-point lead after former Sexton’s layup with 1:49 left, the Cavs responded with a 6-0 run that created some much-needed breathing room. A lot was built around attacking Sexton, a player with many of the same flaws that plagued him in Cleveland, and making the former Cavs guard's heroics come back to haunt the Jazz.

How the Cavs were able to exploit Collin Sexton's flaws to tune out the Jazz at home



After Sexton's layup made it a one-possession game, Donovan Mitchell baited Sexton, prone to overcommitting on defense, to foul him while attempting a three-pointer. Mitchell was able to connect on two of his three free-throw attempts, making it a two-possession game.

To keep Sexton from making it close again, the Cavs dared him to be the hero, forcing superstar defender Evan Mobley on him off the switch. Sexton took the bait and tried to attack Mobley. Unfortunately for Sexton, he could not get anything going against Mobley and, with the shot clock winding down, took an ill-advised mid-range shot.

Immediately after, Darius Garland caught Sexton's ball-watching and could easily pass to Georges Niang, cutting along the baseline. In no time, what was once a one-possession game became a three-possession nightmare for Utah. All it took was the Cavs taking on Sexton's still glaring flaws as a player and forcing him to play into his bad habits.

How Cleveland stole Utah's Christmas win

Finally, to put a Christmas bow on this home win, Cleveland turned to Niang against Sexton one last time. Knowing that Sexton is prone to overaggressive tunnel vision, the Cavs encouraged him to attack with a full head of steam. However, Niang met Sexton on the perimeter, drawing far too much contact from Sexton, wasting one of Utah's last gasps on offense and securing another home win.

Although it was close against Utah, Cleveland did what good teams are expected to do. They were able to execute down the stretch against a bad team and showcase why there's a difference standings-wise between the Cavs and the Jazz.

It also helped that Cleveland had a cheat sheet for exploiting Sexton's flaws as a player. But it takes anything and everything to win, no matter the opponent. So, for the Cavs to have a leg up is just good fortune.