Fans' response to the news that Evan Mobley had signed a full-scale rookie max extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers was mixed. Some viewed it as an overpay since Mobley is a relatively raw and unrefined offensive player. Others viewed it as Mobley being worth every penny to the Cavs. Since, without Mobley, they wouldn't be where they're at right now.

Regardless, when Cleveland officially signed Mobley, it was clear the organization had zero regrets. They even called him a franchise cornerstone, only scratching the surface of his potential.

“We are thrilled to sign Evan to a long-term extension, solidifying his place as a cornerstone of our franchise,” said Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. “Evan has quickly established himself as one of the premier defensive players in the league, and we've only scratched the surface of his overall potential.

“Since drafting him, he only knows winning basketball and has proven to be pivotal to our team's success. His exceptional work ethic, versatility, and commitment to excellence both on and off the court truly embody what it means to be a Cleveland Cavalier. We believe Evan's best basketball is still ahead of him, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue building something special together for many years to come.”

What's next for Evan Mobley?

Last season, the 23-year-old is coming off another impressive campaign to match his first two NBA seasons. While he didn't earn All-Defensive honors again, Mobley still averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. Most impressively, he shot a career-high 37.3 percent on three-pointers.

But to tap into the potential mentioned above, Mobley will need to see an increase in his offensive production. Thankfully, under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, there appears to be a vision to help Mobley shine.

“He’s so multi-talented,” said Atkinson about Mobley. “That was a big part of our discussion during the process, how to get him to the next level. I think, first of all, he’s 22 years old, so he’s just naturally going to grow. That’s exciting just with the talent. But I do think we can schematically get the ball in his hands more, quite honestly.

“It’s going to be in multiple ways,” Atkinson continued. “I think when you have a guy that versatile, it could be him in transition bringing the ball up, it could be him handling in a five-out situation, or him handling in pick and roll. I think there are creative things we can do to help him.”

Mobley's ascending into an all-around big man, and Cleveland's best player is already quickly developing. So, the Cavs wasted no time giving him every penny they could in an extension. With Mobley leading the charge alongside Donovan Mitchell, the future of Cavs basketball is bright.